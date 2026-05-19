Should Investors Raise Portfolio Allocations to Consumer Staples ETFs?

Consumer sentiment has remained weak for an extended period, with volatility continuing to weigh heavily this year. According to CNBC, consumer pessimism in the United States continues to linger, with economists increasingly debating whether households will meaningfully regain confidence anytime soon.

Per the article, preliminary data for the month of May from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment dropping to record lows, reinforcing broader survey trends that indicate consumer confidence has struggled to recover since the Covid-era shock more than six years ago.

Increasing exposure to consumer staples ETFs is not solely a strategy for conservative investors. As uncertainty and volatility rise, incorporating a defensive tilt is becoming increasingly important across portfolio styles. Even aggressive investors may benefit from selectively allocating to traditionally defensive sectors to help cushion against market swings. This is where consumer staples funds stand out, offering a blend of resilience during downturns and steady participation during broader market recoveries.

The S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index has gained 2.5% over the past month, outperforming the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index, which declined 1.07% during the same period. Reflecting the sector’s appeal, the consumer staples index has gained 12.68% year to date, outperforming the discretionary index, which gained 0.19%.

Reasons to Boost Consumer Staples ETF Allocations

Consumer confidence is unlikely to stage a full recovery until geopolitical tensions ease more sustainably and oil prices show signs of stabilization. Although U.S. consumers have remained notably resilient, investors may still benefit from maintaining meaningful exposure to consumer staples ETFs within diversified portfolios.

The sector has historically performed well during periods of economic uncertainty while also participating in market upside when sentiment improves, offering portfolios a layer of defense without completely sacrificing growth potential. Increasing allocations to consumer staples funds may help enhance portfolio balance and stability at a time when volatility risks remain elevated.

In the current environment, consumer staples ETFs offer an attractive combination of downside resilience during market pullbacks and steady participation during broader market recoveries. Persistent macro and geopolitical risks could also trigger a broader risk-off rotation, a backdrop that typically supports consumer staples companies, given their focus on essential everyday products such as food, beverages and household goods.

Consumer Sentiment Highlights Persistent Economic Strain

According to preliminary results from the University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers, the Index of Consumer Sentiment fell 3.2% from April to 48.2 this month, while the Current Economic Conditions index declined 9.0% to 47.9. Both measures remain well below the year-ago levels, with the Index of Consumer Sentiment and the Current Economic Conditions index down 7.7% and 18.8% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

Per the survey’s director, Joanne Hsu, real income expectations continued to deteriorate, extending a downward trend that began in March. Higher gasoline prices remained a key concern for about one-third of consumers, while tariffs also emerged as a major worry for nearly 30% of respondents. The data reflect mounting pressure from persistent cost burdens, particularly energy-related expenses, which are likely to keep sentiment subdued until supply concerns ease and oil prices cool.

Additionally, markets are increasingly scaling back expectations for Fed rate cuts and even pricing in the possibility of another hike, a scenario that could strain household finances and dampen consumer sentiment. The continued surge in oil prices is further fueling inflation concerns and pressuring consumer sentiment.

Consumers Staples ETFs That Could Add Stability to Portfolios

Investors can consider Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF VDC, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF IYK, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF FSTA and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF RSPS.

With a one-month average trading volume of 11.29 million shares, XLP is the most liquid option, ideal for active trading strategies. However, implementing an active strategy in the current landscape may not be the most effective approach.

XLP has also gathered an asset base of $14.97 billion, the largest among the other options. Regarding annual fees, FSTA and XLP are the cheapest options, charging 0.08%, making them more suitable for long-term investing.

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State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (VDC): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.