Should Investors Load Up on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) Alongside Coronation Fund Managers' $66 Million Buy?

Coronation Fund Managers added 34,494 shares of MercadoLibre; position value increased by $65.69 million.

Change represents a 2.88% increase relative to the fund's 13F reportable assets under management.

Coronation now holds 36,419 shares valued at $206.66 million.

MercadoLibre now represents 10.8% of AUM as of November 7, 2025, making it the fund's second-largest holding.

On November 6, 2025, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. disclosed the purchase of 34,494 shares in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in Q3 2025, increasing its position by an estimated $66 million for the period ended September 30, 2025.

What happened

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reported a net increase of 34,494 shares in MercadoLibre in its Form 13-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2025 (SEC filing).

The position grew to 88,433 shares.

What else to know

This purchase made MercadoLibre the fund's second-largest holding after the quarter's trades, representing 7.19% of reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) : $237.8 million (12.4% of AUM as of September 30, 2025) MercadoLibre: $206.7 million (10.8% of AUM as of September 30, 2025) Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) : $176.9 million (9.2% of AUM as of September 30, 2025) Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) : $160.2 million (8.4% of AUM as of September 30, 2025) Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) : $148.8 million (7.8% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

As of November 6, 2025, shares were priced at $2,128.33, underperforming the S&P 500 by 14 percentage points over the past year.

The company's shares were 19% below their 52-week high as of November 7, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close November 6, 2025) $2,128.33 Market capitalization $107.90 billion Revenue (TTM) $26.19 billion Net income (TTM) $2.08 billion

Company snapshot

MercadoLibre:

Offers e-commerce, fintech, logistics, classified listings, digital advertising, and online storefront solutions across Latin America.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, payment processing, credit services, logistics, advertising, and value-added services on its platforms.

Targets consumers, merchants, and businesses seeking online commerce, digital payments, and financial services in emerging markets.

MercadoLibre operates an online commerce and fintech ecosystem in Latin America, integrating marketplace, payment, logistics, and credit solutions.

Its diversified revenue streams, strong regional presence, and integrated business model position it as a key enabler of digital transformation in its core markets.

Foolish take

Coronation Fund Managers' purchase of MercadoLibre is certainly noteworthy to investors on a number of fronts.

First, MercadoLibre was already the fund's second-largest position, so this appears to be a classic "add to your winners" investment -- a popular Foolish maxim.

Second, it wasn't a small purchase. MercadoLibre grew from a 7.6% portion of the portfolio to a 10.8% allocation after.

Though Coronation has bought and sold shares of the stock over the last few years (most likely due to two separate managers making decisions on the stock), it has steadily grown its position in the stock from 44 thousand shares in 2023 to 88 thousand today.

Lastly, the firm made these purchases with MercadoLibre back near all-time highs, so it is a resounding vote of confidence in the company to continue heading higher, in my opinion.

Ultimately, MercadoLibre continues to be on fire as it grows throughout Latin America, increasing sales by 45% annually over the last decade and 56% each year over the previous five years.

That said, I support Coronation's purchase of MercadoLibre and have been adding to the promising growth stock in my own portfolio lately.

Glossary

Form 13-F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Trailing twelve-month (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Holding: A specific investment or asset owned by a fund or portfolio.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset owned by an investor or fund.

Quarter: A three-month period used by companies and funds for financial reporting and analysis.

Underperforming: Delivering returns lower than a benchmark or comparison index over a given period.

52-week high: The highest price at which a security has traded during the past year.

Fintech: Technology-driven financial services, such as digital payments, lending, or online banking.

Logistics: The management of the flow of goods, services, and information from origin to consumption.

Value-added services: Additional features or offerings that enhance a company's core products or services.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Coupang, MercadoLibre, Nu Holdings, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang, Grab, and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

