Should Investors Hold Wabtec Stock Despite Its Higher Valuation?

Wabtec CorporationWAB looks expensive from a valuation standpoint. Considering the forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S-F12M), WAB is trading at a premium compared to the industry.

The stock has a forward 12-month P/S-F12M of 3.03X compared with 2.15X for the industry over the past five years. The company’s forward 12-month P/S-F12M ratio is also above the median level of 2.08X over the past five years. These factors indicate that the stock’s valuation is unattractive. WAB has a Value Score of D.

WAB P/S Ratio (Forward 12 Months) Vs. Industry

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Now, the question is whether it is worth buying, holding, or selling the WAB stock at current prices. Let us delve deeper to find out.

Risks Weighing on WAB Stock

Although economic activities have picked up from the pandemic gloom, some supply-chain disruptions remain. Factors like higher commodity costs and shortage of components, chips and labor are major headwinds. High operating expenses are hurting Wabtec's bottom line. Total operating expenses increased 9.7% year over year in 2023. Operating costs increased 4.8% in 2024, mainly due to higher SG&A costs. Total operating expenses in the first nine months of 2025 increased 8.4% from the year-ago quarter to $1.40 billion.

Further, Wabtec has substantial operations outside the United States and generates a significant portion of its net revenues from sales to customers outside the country. Hence, volatility in foreign exchange is a significant concern. Economic and political uncertainty is an overhang on the company’s financials.

WAB Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Wabtec stock have gained 10.6% so far this year, outperforming the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry’s 8.3% surge, as well as that of another industry player, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX). However, WAB’s price performance compares unfavorably with that of another industry player, Ryder Corporation R, within the same time frame.

WAB Stock YTD Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Working in Favor of WAB Stock

WAB’s focus on new technologies improves the safety, cost and reliability of railroads, supporting the modernization of global rail fleets. Of late, WAB has introduced a number of significant new products, including PTC equipment that includes onboard digital data and global positioning communication protocols.

To combat inflationary pressures, WAB is focusing on cost-cutting measures and making efforts to improve productivity and efficiency. WAB also aims to boost profitability by exiting various low-margin product offerings through portfolio optimization. Apart from cost control initiatives, WAB aims to provide real-time visibility and optimization to help busy railroads stay on schedule and recover from disruptions faster, which should help acquire and retain customers.

Its strong free cash flow-generating ability helps in making consistent dividend payments and share buybacks. Such shareholder-friendly initiatives should boost investor confidence and positively impact the bottom line.

What Do Earnings Estimates Say for WAB?

The positive sentiment surrounding WAB stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the remaining quarters of 2025, as well as for full-year 2025 and 2026 earnings, has been revised upward in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for first-quarter 2026 earnings has also been projected northward in the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Should Investors Approach Wabtec Stock?

It is understood that WAB stock is currently unattractively valued. Moreover, WAB continues to suffer from lingering supply chain issues and high operating expenses. Economic and political uncertainty is an overhang on the company’s financials. Wabtec’s global presence exposes it the fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rate.

Despite the headwinds, we advise investors not to sell WAB stock now due to the positive developments, like focus on new technologies to improve safety and reliability, together with its restructuring actions and cost-cutting initiatives, coupled with its shareholder-friendly moves in the form of dividend payments and share buybacks.

We advise investors to wait for a better entry point. For those who already own the stock, it will be prudent to stay invested. The company’s current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) justifies our analysis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabtec (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.