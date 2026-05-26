Should Investors Hold Old Dominion Stock Despite Its Higher Valuation?

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) looks expensive from a valuation standpoint. Considering the forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/E-F12M), ODFL is trading at a premium compared to the industry.

The stock has a forward 12-month P/E-F12M of 37.03X compared with 33.79X for the industry over the past five years. The company’s forward 12-month P/E-F12M ratio is also above the median level of 29.81X over the past five years. These factors indicate that the stock’s valuation is unattractive. ODFL has a Value Score of F.

ODFL P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months) Vs. Industry

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Now, the question is whether it is worth buying, holding, or selling the ODFL stock at current prices. Let us delve deeper to find out.

Headwinds Weighing on ODFL Stock

Macroeconomic concerns are leading to a tough freight environment. ODFL is being hurt by reduced demand for freight services. Due to the weakness in freight demand, shipment volumes and rates are low. Risks associated with the economic slowdown, geopolitical tensions and tariff-induced economic uncertainty continue to bother the stock’s performance.

As things stand now, consumer spending and business investments remain low, and production levels have decreased in response to reduced demand, affecting demand for goods transportation and resulting in a freight recession (The Cass Freight Shipments Index, which declined 4.4% year over year in April 2026, 4.5% year over year in March 2026, 7.2% year over year in February 2026 and 7.1% in January 2026). This measure has also deteriorated year over year in each of the past 12 months in 2025, which confirms the overall declining trend. We currently believe that these factors indicate persistent weakness in freight demand through the remainder of this year.

The truck industry, of which Old Dominion is an integral part, has been persistently battling a driver shortage for several years. As old drivers are retiring, trucking companies are finding it difficult to find new drivers to take their place since the low-paying job does not appeal to the younger generation.

ODFL Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of ODFL have gained 28.2% in the past year, underperforming the transportation-truck industry’s 50.9% surge, as well as that of other industry players, J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX, within the same time frame.

ODFL Stock's One-Year Price Comparison

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Factors Working in Favor of ODFL Stock

ODFL’s disciplined approach to pricing is highly commendable. The company’s cost-based approach to pricing enables it to retain customers and supports tonnage even in times of weak demand. This is borne out by the LTL revenue per hundredweight indicator (a commonly used indicator for general pricing trends in the industry), which for ODFL improved 5.7% in the first quarter of 2026, despite demand weakness. The same metric improved 3.9% year over year in 2025 and 2.4% in 2024.

Old Dominion has a solid balance sheet. The company ended first-quarter 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $288.08 million, higher than the current debt level of $20 million. This implies that the company has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations.

A solid balance sheet allows the company to reward shareholders with dividends and share repurchases. Notably, ODFL has been consistently making efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, which are encouraging. As a reflection of its shareholder-friendly stance, ODFL paid dividends of $175.1 million and repurchased shares worth $453.6 million in 2023, despite the weakness pertaining to freight demand.

During 2024, ODFL paid out dividends worth $223.6 million and repurchased shares worth $967.3 million. During 2025, ODFL paid out dividends worth $235.6 million and repurchased shares worth $730.3 million. During the first quarter of 2026, ODFL paid $60.5 million through dividend payments and repurchased shares worth $88.1 million. Such shareholder-friendly initiatives should boost investor confidence and positively impact the bottom line.

What Do Earnings Estimates Say for ODFL?

The positive sentiment surrounding ODFL stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2026 earnings has been revised upward in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for full-year 2026 and 2027 earnings has also been projected northward in the past 60 days.

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The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Time to Retain ODFL Stock

It is understood that ODFL stock is currently unattractively valued. Moreover, ODFL is suffering from revenue weakness as geopolitical uncertainty and high inflation continue to hurt consumer sentiment and growth expectations. The increase in inflation in the past few months shows that we are not yet out of the woods as far as inflation is concerned. Driver shortages continue to bother the trucking industry players.

Despite the headwinds, we advise investors not to sell ODFL stock now due to its cost-based approach to pricing, which enables it to retain customers and supports tonnage even in times of weak demand. ODFL’s solid balance sheet allows it to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Such shareholder-friendly moves boost investor confidence and positively impact the company's bottom line.

We advise investors to wait for a better entry point. For those who already own the stock, it will be prudent to stay invested. The company’s current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) justifies our analysis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.