Markets
FWRG

Should Investors Follow Advent International's Lead as it Dumps $153 Million of First Watch Restaurant Group Stock?

December 06, 2025 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by Josh Kohn-Lindquist for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Boston-based Advent International sold 9,400,000 shares, worth an estimated $152.89 million.

  • The change represents 3.3% of Advent International’s reported 13F assets under management.

  • Post-trade stake: 5,289,784 shares valued at $82.73 million.

  • First Watch now accounts for 1.67% of fund AUM, which makes it the fund's 10th-largest position.

  • These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Boston-based Advent International reported a significant reduction in its position in First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) as of Sept. 30, 2025, with an estimated $152.89 million net decrease.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 14, 2025, Advent International, L.P. reduced its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 9,400,000 shares.

The post-sale position stands at 5,289,784 shares, valued at $82.73 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

What else to know

The firm’s post-sale stake in First Watch Restaurant Group represents 1.67% of reported 13F assets, down from 7.64% of AUM in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

  • NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ): $2.35 billion (47.1% of AUM)
  • Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX): $654.30 million (13.1% of AUM)
  • CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS): $340.19 million (6.8% of AUM)
  • Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH): $268.44 million (5.4% of AUM)
  • CI&T (NYSE:CINT): $255.64 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of Dec. 5, 2025, shares were priced at $17.70, down 10% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 23 percentage points.

The company’s five-year compound annual growth rate for sales is 22%.

Company Overview

MetricValue
Market capitalization$1.08 billion
Revenue (TTM)$1.17 billion
Net income (TTM)$5 million
Price (as of market close 2025-12-5)$17.70

Company snapshot

First Watch Restaurant Group:

  • Operates and franchises daytime-focused restaurants under the First Watch brand, offering breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu items.
  • Has locations across 28 U.S. states.
  • Serves a broad customer base seeking fresh, made-to-order meals in a casual dining environment.

As of Sept. 28, 2025, First Watch Restaurant Group operated 548 company-owned restaurants and 72 franchised restaurants in the United States.

Foolish take

After holding a majority stake in First Watch Restaurant Group early in 2021, Advent International has slowly unwound its outsize position in the daytime eatery.

While First Watch now accounts for only 1.7% of Advent's portfolio, the latter still holds a 9% stake in the stock, highlighting the significant disparity in size between the two.

This just highlights that investors shouldn't necessarily worry about the sale, in my opinion.

From a Foolish perspective, there is a lot to like about this unique restaurant.

Its employees only work one shift, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., streamlining operations and boosting employee satisfaction.

First Watch's menus "are chef-driven and rotate five times a year," allowing the company to focus on customizable meals that appeal to younger generations.

With a per-person average cost of $17, First Watch's meals fit into the "affordable luxury" niche and offer a reasonably priced (and healthier) alternative to the food typically provided by outdated legacy restaurant chains.

Growing sales by 26%, same-store sales by 7%, and increasing its profit margins in the last quarter, First Watch looks like an attractive growth stock at just 8 times cash from operations (CFO).

Still only operating in 28 states -- and many of these with just a single-digit store count -- First Watch's growth story is still in its early chapters. Home to a discounted valuation and growing via its own CFO, I'm going to keep a very close eye on this promising growth stock.

Glossary

13F assets under management (AUM): The total value of securities reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.
Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor holds in a company.
Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically by market value or percentage of assets.
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR): The mean annual growth rate of an investment over a specified period, assuming profits are reinvested.
Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12 months ending with the most recent quarterly report.
Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.
Franchised restaurants: Restaurants operated by independent owners under a company's brand and business model, rather than by the company itself.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FWRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.