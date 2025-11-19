Should Investors Consider Tripadvisor After 13D Management Opens New $5 Million Position in the Stock?

Key Points

13D bought 300,000 Tripadvisor shares; position value increased by approximately $4.88 million as of September 30, 2025.

The change equates to approximately 4.68% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

13D's post-trade Tripadvisor stake: 300,000 shares, worth approximately $4.88 million.

Tripadvisor now represents approximately 4.68% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

13D Management LLC initiated a new position in Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), adding 300,000 shares valued at approximately $4.88 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, according to an SEC filing dated Nov. 14, 2025.

What happened

According to a Nov. 14, 2025, SEC filing, 13D Management disclosed a new stake in Tripadvisor, acquiring 300,000 shares during the third quarter.

The new position was valued at $4.88 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, and did not appear in the fund’s previous quarterly report.

What else to know

This is a new position for 13D Management LLC and represents 4.6766% of its 13F reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) : $10.6 million (10.2% of AUM) Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) : $8.1 million (7.7% of AUM) Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) : $7.8 million (7.5% of AUM) Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) : $6.9 million (6.6% of AUM) Pearson (NYSE:PSO) : $6.5 million (6.2% of AUM)

As of Nov. 13, 2025, Tripadvisor shares were priced at $14.78, up 3% over the past year, lagging the S&P 500 by 9 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $1.73 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.83 billion Net Income (TTM) $5.00 million Price (as of market close 2025-11-13) $14.78

Company Snapshot

Tripadvisor:

Offers online travel services including hotel bookings, vacation rentals, restaurant reservations, and experiences through brands such as TripAdvisor, Viator, and TheFork.

Operates a platform-based business model offering travel-related services under multiple brands.

Provides services for travelers and travel service providers.

Tripadvisor is a leading online travel platform with a global presence, featuring extensive user-generated content and a broad portfolio of travel-related brands.

The company leverages its scale and technology to connect millions of travelers with accommodations, experiences, and dining options worldwide.

Tripadvisor's competitive advantage lies in its comprehensive travel ecosystem and trusted review base, driving engagement and monetization opportunities across the travel sector.

Foolish take

13D's large purchase of Tripadvisor is eye-catching as the new stock immediately becomes the firm's 12th-largest holding.

Down 87% from its all-time high, Tripadvisor has been on a steady decline throughout most of its publicly traded history. Now, it seems 13D may view the company as a value stock, as it currently trades at just 12 times free cash flow -- even after accounting for stock-based compensation.

With plans to merge its two larger business segments -- its legacy Tripadvisor unit and its experiences-based Viator business -- while potentially spinning off its restaurant reservations services at TheFork, the company is trying to streamline its operations.

Whether the company is merely spinning off TheFork or preparing to put itself up for sale entirely to the highest bidder, Tripadvisor appears more like a turnaround stock ripe for activist investors like Starboard Value, which also purchased shares earlier in the year.

13D's purchase of Tripadvisor may signal a vote of confidence in the activist investing firm, which has a long track record of impressive returns.

That said, while there are catalysts out there for Tripadvisor's shares to pop, it doesn't bring the long-term appreciation potential that I'm interested in when looking for Foolish stocks.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The portion of a fund's assets that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Position: The amount of a particular security or investment held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares a fund or investor holds in a company.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, usually ranked by market value or percentage of assets.

Lagging the S&P 500: Underperforming the S&P 500 index over a specified period.

Platform-based business model: A business structure that connects users and providers through a digital platform, facilitating interactions and transactions.

User-generated content: Reviews, ratings, or other information created and shared by users rather than the company itself.

Monetization: The process of generating revenue from a product, service, or platform.

TTM: The 12 months ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tripadvisor. The Motley Fool recommends Pearson Plc and Qorvo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.