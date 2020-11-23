Should Investors Consider These Coronavirus Stocks After AstraZeneca’s Vaccine News? 3 Names To Watch

Are These The Best Coronavirus Stocks To Buy Before December 2020?

The year 2020 has been a banner year for coronavirus stocks. With the spiking of coronavirus infections in recent weeks, the hope for a complete economic recovery has stalled. Now, it’s comforting to know that AstraZeneca’s (AZN Stock Report) vaccine has shown an average efficacy of 70% in its large-scale trial results. Yet that is below the high bar Moderna and Pfizer (PFE Stock Report) have set.

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford jointly developed the vaccine which showed 90% efficacy in one dosing regimen. In this instance, a half dose was given, followed by a full dose over a month later. In a second regimen when two full doses were given over a month apart, the efficacy was 62%. The average efficacy was 70% efficacy. Of course, it appears the first dosing regimen works better. The good thing is, unlike the vaccine from Pfizer, AstraZeneca’s vaccine can be stored in a normal fridge. That makes the logistics easier.

Top coronavirus stocks have been all over investors’ minds for obvious reasons. This investment thesis centered around potential vaccines, treatments, and testing kits related to COVID-19. Many have made a fortune by investing in vaccine stocks like Novavax (NVAX Stock Report) or Vaxart (VXRT Stock Report), which both delivered gains in the thousands of percent just this year. Many experts believe that the prospects for bigger returns in the near future are not diminished yet. In fact, with positive news in the vaccine space, it could suggest that other candidates in the pipeline could work just as well. And that could drive top coronavirus stocks higher. With that in mind, do you have this list of coronavirus stocks on your watchlist?

Read More

Top Coronavirus Stocks To Watch Right Now: Moderna

Moderna (MRNA Stock Report) has been one of the best coronavirus stocks to watch this year. While both Moderna and Pfizer have reported similar efficacy of around 95%, the former appears to be in a better position to get its vaccines out in the market. Don’t get me wrong though, the former isn’t any more effective than the latter when it comes to preventing the infection. But there is one difference that could position Moderna to be a better vaccine candidate than Pfizer’s.

Many vaccines require storage in a cool environment to avoid spoilage. And that’s no exception for mRNA-1273 too. A standard refrigerator that is cold enough could preserve it for up to 30 days. However, the same thing cannot be said of Pfizer’s vaccine as it needs to be shipped and stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit to remain safe and effective for longer than five days. Therefore, If you are choosing between Moderna’s and Pfizer’s vaccines, it’s not hard to see why a customer in a healthcare system would pick the former. After all, easier storage and shipping can speed up the distribution of the vaccine.

On top of that, Moderna has also signed several supply agreements with governments around the world and is planning to charge between $25-$37 per shot, almost the same as a flu shot. This allows Moderna to be able to effectively distribute its vaccine once it receives the emergency use authorization. The company has seen a staggering 407% increase in its share price year-to-date and closed at $97.61 per share yesterday. Now that it appears to be the leader in the vaccine race, could MRNA stock continue to rise further?

Top Coronavirus Stocks To Watch Right Now: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN Stock Report) is another top coronavirus stock worth watching before December. Over the weekend, the company received the green light from the U.S. FDA for the emergency use of its antibody-drug. This is the same drug that President Trump took when he contracted the novel coronavirus. Early results suggest the drug may reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression, the FDA said.

“The FDA remains committed to advancing the nation’s public health during this unprecedented pandemic. Authorizing these monoclonal antibody therapies may help outpatients avoid hospitalization and alleviate the burden on our health care system,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn.

Regeneron also has a lot of happening in its key pipeline progress. The company reported that it currently has 20 product candidates in clinical development. Some of these drugs have shown very promising results so far. The FDA had also approved the company’s Inmazeb drug, which treats Ebola patients. When administered, it reduces the chances of dying dramatically from Ebola. In total, the company currently has 7 FDA-approved medicines and an extensive pipeline. This shows that the company is not reliant on the success of just one product. With that in mind, would you consider buying REGN stock?

[Read More] Top 5 Things To Know In The Stock Market This Week

Top Coronavirus Stocks To Watch Right Now: Abbott Labs

Abbott Labs (ABT Stock Report) has been building a leading position in COVID-19 testing since the early days of the pandemic. The company was the first to receive the green light through the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a coronavirus test. Abbott has since developed six more COVID-19 tests, each of which has won a EUA. And the most interesting thing is, the company even provides a phone app for customers who need to prove that they are free from COVID-19.

CEO Robert Ford stated that Abbott’s “new product pipeline continues to be highly productive, and we’re well-positioned to finish the year with a lot of momentum.” The company’s COVID-19 diagnostics tests are key to this momentum. Abbott’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card test can generate a result in 15 minutes and costs $5 per sample. With such speed and cost-effectiveness, it is no surprise that the kit has been making waves in the COVID-19 diagnostic market.

Of course, the test kit isn’t perfect, but with a sensitivity of 97.1% and a bargain price, I wouldn’t be complaining. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing globally, the need for reliable test kits has never been more pronounced. With that in mind, could ABT stock continue to rally amid the surging coronavirus infections?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.