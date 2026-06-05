Should Investors Consider These 3 International E&P Stocks?

The Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry presents an encouraging investment backdrop despite some near-term challenges. Stronger global crude prices, particularly for internationally traded barrels, are supporting cash flows, improving balance sheets, and creating room for higher shareholder returns. Companies are also becoming more selective with capital allocation, shifting toward lower-cost, longer-life assets that can generate steadier earnings and stronger free cash flow over time. This portfolio optimization is helping improve profitability and resilience across commodity cycles. At the same time, investors should remain mindful of risks. Large-scale projects require significant capital, while regulatory approvals, operational delays, and exploration uncertainty can affect timelines and returns. Even so, the industry has delivered impressive stock performance over the past year. With valuations still below the broader market and several companies showing strong earnings growth potential, the outlook remains constructive. Among the more attractive opportunities, KOS and EGY stand out due to their diversified asset bases, growth prospects and improving cash flow profiles.

Industry Overview

The Zacks Oil and Gas - International E&P industry consists of companies primarily operating outside the United States and focused on the exploration and production (E&P) of oil and natural gas. These firms find hydrocarbon reservoirs, drill oil and gas wells, and produce and sell these materials to be refined later into products such as gasoline, fuel oil, distillate, etc. The economics of oil and gas supply and demand are the fundamental drivers of this industry. In particular, a producer’s cash flow is determined by realized commodity prices. In fact, all E&P companies are vulnerable to historically volatile prices in the energy markets. A change in realizations affects their returns on drilling inventory and causes them to alter production growth rates. These operators are also exposed to exploration risks where drilling results are uncertain.

4 Key Investing Trends to Watch in the Oil and Gas - International E&P Industry

Costs and Project Delays Can Pressure Returns:International exploration and production is capital-heavy. Wells, rigs, subsea equipment, FPSOs and seismic work all cost a lot before revenue arrives. If fuel, services or equipment become more expensive, margins can shrink even when oil prices are firm. Projects can also face delays from weather, technical issues, partner approvals or government processes. Exploration adds another risk: a well may find water instead of commercial oil, and the money spent may need to be written off. For investors, this means cash flow can be lumpy, and returns may take longer than expected.

Stronger Pricing Can Lift Cash Flows:International exploration and production companies can benefit when global oil markets tighten. Many offshore barrels are linked to premium benchmarks such as Dated Brent, and in tight markets, buyers may pay extra for a reliable crude supply. This can support better realized prices, especially for producers with exposure to West African and other international barrels. Higher prices also make new wells more attractive because companies can recover drilling costs faster. For investors, this means stronger cash generation, better debt repayment ability and more room for shareholder returns, provided production runs smoothly.

International Operations Can Face Higher Execution Risk:Oil and gas exploration and production outside a company’s home market often involve many moving parts. Projects may depend on government approvals, local partners, contractors, offshore vessels, rigs and complex infrastructure. Even when the resource looks attractive, delays in permits, equipment readiness or partner decisions can push back production. Some countries may also have changing tax rules, strict operating conditions or payment delays. For investors, this means the business can be harder to predict. A strong asset may still take longer to deliver cash flow if execution becomes complicated.

Portfolio High-Grading and Geographic Repositioning:Companies are actively reshaping their asset mix by divesting higher-cost, mature operations and reallocating capital toward more competitive regions with better fiscal terms and stronger margins. This shift is not just about reducing costs — it’s about improving the overall quality of cash flows. By concentrating on assets with longer life, lower taxes, and better operating control, firms are building portfolios that can generate steadier and more predictable returns. In many cases, production from legacy regions is being replaced with output from newer, higher-margin basins, which enhances profitability even if total volumes remain stable. Over time, this repositioning supports stronger free cash flow generation, lowers break-even levels, and gives companies greater flexibility to navigate commodity cycles while still funding growth initiatives.

Zacks Industry Rank Reflects Bearish Outlook

The Zacks Oil and Gas – International E&P industry is a six-stock group within the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector. It currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #168, which places it in the bottom 32% of 246 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates fairly dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Despite the dim near-term prospects of the industry, we will present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio. But it’s worth taking a look at the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation first.

Industry Outperforms Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Oil and Gas - International E&P industry has fared better than the broader Zacks Oil – Energy sector as well as the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.

The industry has gone up 59.3% over this period compared with the broader sector’s increase of 39.9% and the S&P 500’s gain of 30.8%.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

Since oil and gas companies are debt-laden, it makes sense to value them based on the EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) ratio. This is because the valuation metric takes into account not just equity but also the level of debt. For capital-intensive companies, EV/EBITDA is a better valuation metric because it is not influenced by changing capital structures and ignores the effect of non-cash expenses.



On the basis of the trailing 12-month enterprise value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), the industry is currently trading at 6.66X, significantly lower than the S&P 500’s 18.76X. It is also below the sector’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 6.91X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 9.60X, as low as 2.80X, with a median of 4.65X.

Trailing 12-Month Enterprise Value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio (Past Five Years)

3 Oil and Gas - International E&P Stocks to Watch

Harbour Energy: Harbour Energy is among the largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies listed in London. Created through the merger of Chrysaor and Premier Oil and later expanded through the acquisition of Wintershall Dea, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company produces roughly 460-500 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Its operations are spread across Norway, the U.K., Argentina, North Africa and Mexico, providing a diversified and balanced international footprint.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The company has expanded through a series of acquisitions while maintaining a focus on operational efficiency, debt reduction and shareholder returns. Recent transactions, including its entry into the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, are intended to enhance cash flow generation and support long-term growth. Having built significant scale, Harbour Energy is now placing greater emphasis on improving profitability and optimizing its asset portfolio.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of the company indicates 368.8% growth. Harbour Energy’s shares are up 53.1% in a year.

Price and Consensus: HBRIY

Kosmos Energy: Kosmos Energy is a deepwater exploration and production company with a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets across established basins. Its operations include offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, alongside large-scale gas developments offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company follows a balanced strategy that combines long-duration gas projects, aimed at meeting growing global demand, with shorter-cycle oil opportunities that can generate attractive returns in the current price environment.

Supported by a stable production base and strong strategic partnerships, Kosmos focuses on disciplined growth, financial strength and consistent cash flow generation. Recent achievements, including first gas from its flagship LNG project, have strengthened its ability to generate meaningful free cash flow over the long term. Through infrastructure-led exploration and phased project execution, Kosmos aims to reduce risk, control costs and create shareholder value while contributing to the evolving energy landscape.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of the company indicates 132.9% growth. Kosmos Energy’s shares have moved up 58.9% in a year.

Price and Consensus: KOS

VAALCO Energy: VAALCO Energy is an Africa-focused exploration and production company with a diversified asset base across Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Egypt and Equatorial Guinea. Its portfolio combines producing fields, development projects and exploration acreage, giving the company both current cash flow and room to grow. In Q1 2026, working-interest production reached 19,884 BOEPD, with operations weighted almost entirely toward oil.

The Zacks #3 Ranked company is investing in high-return projects, including drilling in Gabon and Egypt, the Baobab restart in Côte d’Ivoire, and future development work at Kossipo and Block P. VAALCO also focuses on shareholder returns, supported by liquidity, disciplined capital spending and a broader reserve base.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of the company indicates 375% growth. VAALCO Energy’s shares have gained more than 63% in a year.

Price and Consensus: EGY

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Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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