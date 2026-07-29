Should Investors Consider StoneX Stock After Its Impressive YTD Rally?

With the operating environment favorable for brokerage stocks amid heightened volatility and an uncertain macro backdrop, investors are gaining confidence in StoneX Group's SNEX fundamental strengths.



As such, SNEX shares have skyrocketed 75.7% this year. The stock has not only outpaced the Zacks Investment Bank industry, but also its close peers, Robinhood Markets HOOD and BGC Group BGC, during the same time frame.

YTD Price Performance





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StoneX is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for brokerage and financial services. It operates a diversified financial services franchise spanning commercial hedging, institutional execution, clearing, payments and retail trading.



Following StoneX’s impressive run on the bourses, investors may wonder whether the stock still has room to run. Let us assess its growth prospects and determine whether investors should buy at current levels or wait for a more attractive entry point.

Major Factors at Play for StoneX Stock

StoneX serves a diversified base of commercial, institutional and retail clients through a broad suite of financial services. Its offerings include commodity risk management, listed and over-the-counter derivatives, securities execution, foreign exchange, clearing, physical commodities and cross-border payments. The company caters to more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and payments clients, as well as over 400,000 self-directed retail accounts, across nearly 180 countries.



The company has steadily expanded its operating scale, product capabilities and geographic reach through targeted acquisitions. In fiscal 2025, StoneX acquired R.J. O’Brien, Benchmark, Bamboo, Octo, JBR and Right Corporation. This was followed by the acquisitions of WCS International Ltd., Plantureux et Associés, Intercam Securities and Intercam Advisors in fiscal 2026. These transactions have strengthened its presence across commodities, wealth management, clearing, investment banking, payments, fixed income, metals and agricultural brokerage.



StoneX is also deploying AI-enabled automation across settlement-instruction repair, validation, reconciliation and client-service chatbots. These initiatives are aimed at improving straight-through processing in the Payments segment and accelerating software development across the organization. At the same time, the company’s diversified exposure to listed and OTC derivatives, securities, physical commodities, payments and self-directed retail activity has enabled it to capitalize on heightened market volatility and generate record net operating revenues.



As of March 31, 2026, average client equity, together with money market and FDIC sweep balances, was nearly $15.2 billion. This sizable balance base supports recurring net interest and fee income in addition to transaction-driven revenues. StoneX’s diversified, volatility-sensitive business model allows it to monetize client activity through commissions, spreads, fees and interest income. Sustained market volatility, higher client engagement and continued integration of acquired businesses should support further revenue growth over time.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales indicates 36.4% and 0.2% growth for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027, respectively.

Sales Growth





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Meanwhile, StoneX faces margin and earnings risks from declining Payments revenue per million, volatile Securities pricing and sensitivity to interest-rate and mark-to-market movements. Rising compensation, operating expenses and bad-debt provisions could further pressure profitability.



Although hedging, higher transaction volumes and low relative credit losses provide some protection, unfavorable rate moves, persistent spread compression, elevated client leverage and market volatility may keep quarterly earnings uneven and limit operating leverage.

SNEX’s Earnings Prospects & Valuation Analysis

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNEX’s fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings has remained unchanged at $4.00 and $4.17, respectively. This implies year-over-year growth of 52.7% for fiscal 2026 and 4.2% for fiscal 2027.

Earnings Estimate





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Given the whopping jump in share price, StoneX is trading at a premium to the industry. The stock is currently trading at a trailing 12-month price-to-book (P/B) of 3.27X, above the industry average of 2.67X.

P/B TTM





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Additionally, SNEX is trading at a premium compared with Robinhood while trading at a discount to BGC Group. Robinhood trades at a P/B of 8.62X, whereas BGC Group trades at 4.51X.

How to Approach StoneX Stock Now?

StoneX’s diversified business model, expanding global footprint, acquisition-led growth and technology investments position it well to benefit from elevated client activity and market volatility. Strong earnings growth expectations and a sizable client asset base further support its long-term prospects.



However, SNEX stock’s 75.7% year-to-date surge has pushed its valuation above the industry average, while slowing sales growth, spread compression in Payments, volatile Securities pricing, rising expenses and interest-rate sensitivity could keep near-term earnings uneven.



Therefore, existing investors may hold on to StoneX shares to participate in its durable growth potential. However, given the sharp rally and premium valuation, prospective investors should avoid chasing the stock at current levels and wait for a more attractive entry point.



At present, SNEX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.