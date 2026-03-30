Should Investors Consider NIKE Stock Before Q3 Earnings?

NIKE Inc. NKE is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 31. The leading sports apparel retailer is estimated to have witnessed year-over-year declines in both the top and bottom lines in the quarter to be reported.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $11.2 billion, suggesting a 0.3% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, indicating a decline of 42.6% from the year-ago reported number. Earnings estimates for the fiscal third quarter were unchanged in the last 30 days.

NIKE, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NIKE, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NIKE, Inc. Quote

In the last reported quarter, the company's earnings beat the consensus estimate by 43.2%. It has delivered an earnings surprise of 58.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Earnings Whispers for NIKE Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NIKE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



NIKE has an Earnings ESP of -1.05% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Aspects to Note Ahead of NKE’s Q3 Results

NIKE's third-quarter fiscal 2026 results are expected to reflect continued transition dynamics as the company executes its turnaround initiatives under the “Win Now” strategy while navigating regional demand disparities and cost pressures. Management has emphasized that progress will likely remain uneven across geographies, with strength in select markets partly offset by persistent challenges in others.



The lifestyle segment, including men's, women's and Jordan franchises, has been undergoing a transition as the company right-sizes its Classics and sportswear businesses and works to diversify its product portfolio. Digital channels have remained a notable area of weakness, with NIKE Digital experiencing declines amid reduced promotional activity and efforts to reposition the brand toward a more premium marketplace.



In North America, performance trends remain relatively strong, supported by wholesale growth and improved inventory positioning, while in Greater China, declining store traffic, softer in-season sell-through rates and elevated levels of aged inventory have weighed heavily on regional performance. Although NIKE expects headwinds in China to persist in the near term, management remains confident in the region’s long-term opportunity and continues to implement initiatives aimed at restoring brand distinction and improving marketplace health.



On the last quarter’searnings call the company forecast a low-single-digit year-over-year revenue decline for the fiscal third quarter, reflecting ongoing pressure in key regions such as Greater China and continued normalization across channels. However, North America is expected to deliver modest growth, supported by improved wholesale traction and healthier inventory positioning, which has helped rebuild a stronger base for demand recovery.



NKE expects the fiscal third-quarter gross margin to decrease 175-225 basis points (bps) year over year, largely due to elevated product costs stemming from higher tariffs. Management indicated that excluding tariff-related costs estimated to create about 315 basis points of headwind underlying margin performance would show improvement, suggesting early benefits from inventory cleanup and disciplined pricing strategies. SG&A dollars are expected to increase in low single digits, reflecting elevated demand-creation spending and continued investment in the company’s sport offense. Other expense, net of interest income, is likely to be income of roughly $0-$10 million in the fiscal third quarter.



Our model projects the gross margin to decline 280 bps to 39.7% for third-quarter fiscal 2026. We predict SG&A expenses of $3.9 billion for the quarter, suggesting a 1.4% year-over-year growth. As a percentage of sales, SG&A is anticipated to rise 80 basis points to 35.3%.



The company continues to prioritize sports performance as the cornerstone of its growth strategy, accelerating product innovation and strengthening consumer engagement through its sport-focused operating model. Management highlighted that performance categories, particularly Running, have been gaining traction, supported by a steady flow of innovative products and improved marketplace execution.NIKE has been intensifying its focus on sport-led growth, enhancing storytelling and elevating retail experiences across both owned and partner channels. These efforts are expected to have supported performance trends in the fiscal third quarter.



NIKE is also advancing multiple innovation platforms designed to drive sustained momentum across performance categories. Innovations such as new footwear launches in Running and expanded product offerings across training and global football are expected to contribute to improved product flow in the back half of the fiscal year. These product introductions and enhanced marketing support are likely to have contributed positively to demand trends in the to-be-reported quarter.



On the digital front, NIKE continues to reposition its digital ecosystem toward a more premium, full-price marketplace. The company has reduced promotional activity and markdown intensity while aligning digital operations more closely with wholesale partners to maintain pricing discipline. These actions, along with improved inventory management and marketplace cleanup initiatives, are expected to have supported healthier digital engagement and brand positioning during the third quarter.

NIKE’s Price Performance & Valuation

NKE shares have exhibited a deterioration in the past three months, declining as much as 16%. The stock has underperformed the industry’s fall of 15.7%, the broader Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 11.5% and the S&P 500’s dip of 7.9%.



However, NIKE's performance is notably weaker than that of its close competitor, Wolverine World Wide WWW, which has lost 12.4% in the past three months. Nonetheless, NKE has outperformed Steven Madden SHOO and Adidas ADDYY, which declined by 23.8% and 21.5%, respectively, in the same period.

NKE’s 3-Month Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite this recent downturn, NKE’s valuation appears quite pricey. The company trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 23.49X, exceeding the industry average of 21.00X and the S&P 500’s average of 19.99X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis for NKE Stock

NIKE’s strategic initiatives are laying the groundwork for long-term growth as the company advances its “Win Now” priorities, aimed at restoring brand momentum and strengthening marketplace fundamentals. Management continues to focus on elevating brand distinction through sport-led innovation, improving product storytelling and enhancing retail execution across both owned and partner channels. Efforts to reset the marketplace, clean up excess inventory and rebuild stronger wholesale relationships are expected to reinforce NIKE’s competitive positioning while supporting healthier long-term demand trends.



The company’s strategy also emphasizes disciplined marketplace management and renewed focus on performance categories, particularly in areas such as Running, where innovation and consumer engagement have shown encouraging signs. At the same time, NIKE is working to rebalance its product portfolio by rightsizing certain Classics and sportswear franchises and improving the mix toward newer innovation platforms. While these initiatives are designed to strengthen the brand and support profitable growth over time, management acknowledged that the transition is likely to create near-term volatility.



That said, the transition continues to involve short-term pressure, with management guiding to softer revenue trends as the company resets distribution channels and reduces promotional intensity across key markets. Ongoing challenges in Greater China, including softer traffic and marketplace conditions, remain a notable headwind to near-term growth. Weakness in select lifestyle and Classics franchises also continues to weigh on overall performance, particularly as NIKE prioritizes brand elevation over short-term volume gains. Despite these near-term pressures, management believes these actions are largely transitional and position the company for improved marketplace health and more sustainable growth over the long term.

Conclusion

As NIKE prepares to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, investors may question whether now is the right time to buy. The company continues to advance its “Win Now” strategy, focusing on sport-led innovation, product diversification and marketplace cleanup to strengthen brand distinction and support long-term growth.



However, near-term pressures remain a key consideration. Ongoing challenges in Greater China, weakness in select lifestyle and digital channels and margin pressure from higher tariffs are expected to weigh on fiscal third-quarter performance. Management has also indicated that progress across regions is likely to remain uneven as turnaround initiatives continue.



While the company’s long-term strategy is aimed at restoring brand momentum and improving marketplace health, the transition is expected to create short-term volatility. For existing NKE shareholders, maintaining a cautious stance may be prudent as the upcoming earnings report is likely to offer important insights into the pace of recovery and the effectiveness of ongoing initiatives.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.