Should Investors Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Before Earnings?

Key Points Taiwan Semiconductor now claims a 70% market share in the foundry industry.

Considering its 40% revenue growth in the first half of the year, its 33 P/E ratio might not deter investors.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ›

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) will release earnings for the third quarter of 2025 on Oct. 16. The company produces the majority of the world's most advanced semiconductors. Since many of the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are not possible without its manufacturing capabilities, the stock is likely to remain a market beater over the long term.

Nonetheless, TSMC stock is at an all-time high, and anticipated growth is often not enough of a reason to buy a stock. With an earnings report looming, should investors buy shares of the stock now or stay on the sidelines and hold out for a lower price?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The bull case in TSMC stock

As previously mentioned, TSMC faces a few threats to its long-term bull case. It is the world's largest semiconductor foundry company, and as of the second quarter of 2025, its market share now exceeds 70%, according to TrendForce. This is up from 67% in the previous quarter.

Additionally, Grand View Research forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for AI of 32% through 2033. These combined factors make it highly likely that TSMC's rapid growth will continue.

For now, it has exceeded that growth rate, and that rapid growth is on track to continue. In the first half of 2025, revenue increased by 40% to $56 billion compared to the same period the previous year. It also stated on its Q2earnings callthat it expects between $31.8 billion and $33 billion in revenue during Q3, representing a 38% rise at the midpoint.

Investors should note that the company beat revenue estimates in each of the previous four reports. Thus, if it beats estimates like it has in previous quarters, the 40% revenue growth rate from the first two quarters of the year could continue into Q3.

Moreover, investors should watch for sales of the most advanced chips, namely those in the 2nm – 5nm size range that power the most advanced AI functions. This is the area where TSMC stands out above competing foundries, since Samsung is the only other chip producer that can manufacture these smaller chips.

Areas of danger

Additionally, even if it is likely to beat earnings estimates, TSMC faces significant challenges.

One is simply keeping up with demand. It allocated almost $20 billion to capital expenditures (CapEx) in the first half of the year, and much of that will go to foundries in Arizona, where it plans to allocate $165 billion to building six advanced manufacturing facilities. Even though that is a considerable sum, it will likely have to maintain or increase that spending to match demand.

Another factor is that the majority of production takes place in Taiwan, which faces considerable geopolitical tensions because of its proximity to China. Investors differ on the danger level, as China can probably not afford to have the supply of chips disrupted by geopolitical events.

Still, investors should also remember that Warren Buffett forced Berkshire Hathaway to sell its TSMC stake for this reason. Hence, investors must remain aware of this concern.

That issue may also be the reason for TSMC's relatively low valuation. It has traded at an average P/E ratio of 25 over the last five years, far below its key clients such as Apple and Nvidia.

Also, while its current 33 P/E ratio is low for a company with 40% revenue growth, the earnings multiple has rarely exceeded 40 in recent years. That could increase the danger of paying a relative premium for TSMC.

Should investors buy TSMC stock before earnings?

Under current conditions, no obvious factor is pushing investors to either delay or accelerate purchase decisions before the earnings report.

Indeed, nobody knows how TSMC stock will react once the company releases Q3 earnings. Still, some risk-averse investors may feel apprehensive about the report amid the rising P/E ratio.

If that is the case, one strategy is to do both, allocate half of one's funds to this stock now and wait for the report to spend the additional half. Shareholders who dollar-cost-average into this stock are likely already employing this strategy, and with this near-term outcome unknown, that approach could also work for other investors.

Ultimately, barring the aforementioned geopolitical risks, TSMC stock should remain on a bull trend as it struggles to meet the demand for AI chips. For this reason, time in TSMC is almost certainly more critical to winning with the stock than the timing of one's purchase decisions.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Will Healy has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.