Should Investors Buy Sterling Stock After Impressive Q4 Earnings?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL reported fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25, with both earnings and revenues exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and 16.6%, respectively. The company also delivered strong year-over-year growth across key metrics.

Digging Deeper Into Sterling’s Q4 Results

Adjusted diluted earnings per share stood at $3.08, up 78% from the prior-year quarter, while revenues of $755.6 million increased 51%. The growth was driven by the exceptional performance of its E-Infrastructure, supported by strong demand for mission-critical projects such as data centers. Gross margin expanded 30 basis points to 21.7%, marking a record level for the fourth quarter. Supported by strong revenues and improved project mix, adjusted EBITDA grew 70% year over year to $142.1 million. (read more: Sterling Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up)

STRL Stock Outperforms Peers, Industry & Market

Shares of Sterling have gained 22.9% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



The stock has outperformed some other players, including AECOM ACM, Fluor Corporation FLR and KBR, Inc. KBR. In the past three months, AECOM and KBR have rallied 7.6% and 8%, respectively, while Fluor has gained 6.5%. Let us take a closer look at the factors shaping Sterling stock’s prospects.

Mission-Critical Projects Drive STRL’s E-Infrastructure Growth

Sterling continues to benefit from rising demand for mission-critical construction projects. The company’s E-Infrastructure Solutions segment is seeing strong activity from data centers, manufacturing facilities and semiconductor developments, which require extensive site development and electrical infrastructure.



This momentum supported strong quarterly results. E-Infrastructure revenues increased 123% year over year in the fourth quarter, including 67% organic growth. Data center construction remained the primary growth driver as hyperscalers and technology companies accelerated infrastructure investments. With projects becoming larger and spanning longer development timelines, Sterling appears well positioned to capitalize on sustained demand across mission-critical markets.

Sterling Entered 2026 With a Strong Backlog Position

Sterling entered 2026 with a significantly stronger backlog, providing clear visibility into future revenues. Signed backlog totaled $3 billion at year-end 2025, reflecting a 78% increase from the prior year. When combined with unsigned awards of $301 million and more than $1 billion of future phase opportunities, the company now has visibility into a potential work pool approaching $4.5 billion.



Much of this future phase work is tied to projects already underway with existing customers. As these projects progress, additional work packages are expected to be released, providing steady revenue opportunities. With strong project visibility and a deep pipeline of mission-critical work, Sterling appears well positioned to sustain growth in the coming years.

Data Center Expansion Strengthens Sterling’s Growth Platform

Rising investments in digital infrastructure remain a major growth catalyst for Sterling. The company highlighted that data center developments are becoming significantly larger, often evolving into multi-building campuses that require extensive infrastructure development.



These projects demand significant site preparation, utilities and electrical work, areas where Sterling has strong execution capabilities. The company is also expanding its presence in key data center markets such as Texas and the Southeast. As hyperscale operators continue to expand computing capacity and artificial intelligence infrastructure, data center construction is expected to remain a key driver of Sterling’s long-term growth.

Transportation Solutions Maintains Solid Project Momentum

Sterling’s Transportation Solutions segment continues to benefit from steady infrastructure activity and healthy project awards. In the fourth quarter, the business delivered solid performance supported by strong bidding activity and the conversion of previously unsigned projects into signed contracts.



The company ended the quarter with a Transportation Solutions backlog of $1.1 billion, reflecting an 81% year-over-year increase. The growth was driven by strong award activity and the conversion of previously unsigned backlog into signed contracts. Looking ahead, management expects continued bid activity as the current federal infrastructure funding cycle runs through September 2026.



With more than two years of backlog already built and steady demand in core markets such as the Rocky Mountain region, the Transportation Solutions segment is expected to remain a stable contributor to Sterling’s growth. Management expects Transportation Solutions revenues to grow in the low to mid-single-digit range in 2026, along with continued margin expansion.

Taking a Look at Sterling Stock’s Valuation

Sterling’s shares are currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.51, a 22.8% premium to the industry average of 25.65.



STRL stock also appears overvalued compared with other peer companies. AECOM, Fluor and KBR have a forward P/E of 14.93, 16.6 and 9.53, respectively.

Earnings Estimate Trend of STRL

Sterling’s 2026 earnings estimate has increased to $13.69 per share from $11.95 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure for 2026 implies growth of 25.8% year over year on projected revenue growth of 24.6%.



How to Play STRL Stock?

Sterling continues to benefit from strong demand across mission-critical markets such as data centers, manufacturing and infrastructure development. Rapid growth in the E-Infrastructure segment, a significantly stronger backlog and a visible pipeline of future phase work provide solid revenue visibility heading into 2026. Rising estimate revisions also point to improving earnings prospects as the company capitalizes on large, multi-year projects.



That said, some near-term pressures remain. Soft conditions in the Building Solutions segment and premium valuation levels relative to peers may create occasional volatility.



Even so, supported by strong execution, healthy project momentum and favorable earnings trends, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock appears well positioned for continued growth. Investors may consider adding STRL to their portfolio.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

