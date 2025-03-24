Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold PDD Stock Post Q4 Earnings Results?

PDD Holdings PDD recently released its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results, showing a mixed performance that has left investors questioning its near-term trajectory. The China-based e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter revenues of $15.15 billion, representing a 24% year-over-year increase, while missing analyst expectations by approximately $746 million. Despite the revenue miss, earnings per share came in at $2.78, beating estimates by 6 cents.



The company's performance reflects its ongoing strategic shift toward what management describes as high-quality development, prioritizing ecosystem investments over short-term financial gains. This strategic focus is evident in PDD's willingness to accept decelerating revenue growth, which moderated significantly compared with previous quarters, in exchange for what it hopes will be more sustainable long-term value creation.



The stock has gained 11.1% in the past 6-month period outperforming the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s return of 1.9%, respectively.

6-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ecosystem Investments vs. Financial Performance

PDD's leadership has been transparent about sacrificing near-term financials to strengthen its platform ecosystem. The company has implemented significant ecosystem investments, including a 10 billion RMB fee reduction program and various merchant support initiatives, which have adversely impacted short-term revenue growth amid an increasingly competitive landscape.



These investments have manifested in PDD's financial metrics, with operating profit margin compression occurring despite absolute growth. Non-GAAP operating profit increased 14% year over year to RMB28 billion, but the margin declined to 24% from 28% in the same quarter of 2023. This reflects the company's substantial outlays in merchant support, logistics improvements for remote regions and platform upgrades.

Valuation: Discount or Warning Sign?

At current levels, PDD stock trades at a forward P/E of 10.1x, substantially below the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry average of 21.4x. However, this discount may reflect legitimate market concerns rather than an overlooked opportunity.



The valuation gap appears to price in several risk factors, including intensifying competition in the Chinese e-commerce landscape from established players like Amazon AMZN, eBay EBAY and Alibaba BABA, besides emerging competitors, regulatory uncertainties and management's explicit prioritization of long-term ecosystem investments over short-term financial optimization.

PDD’s P/E F12M Ratio Depicts Discounted Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company's cash position remains robust, with RMB331.6 billion (approximately $45.4 billion) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Dec. 31, 2024. However, cash generated from operating activities declined to RMB29.5 billion in fourth-quarter 2024 from RMB36.9 billion in the same period of 2023, indicating potential efficiency challenges despite the overall solid financial foundation.

Outlook for 2025: Patience Required

Looking ahead to 2025, PDD management has indicated continued prioritization of ecosystem investments over immediate financial optimization. They've expressly stated expectations of fluctuations in revenue growth and profits as they build a high-quality platform ecosystem.



This suggests that investors should not anticipate a quick resumption of the accelerated growth rates seen in previous years. The company appears to be taking a long-term approach that may test investor patience through 2025.



For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $65.53 billion, indicating growth of 19.82% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $12.21 per share, suggesting 7.86% growth from 2024. The figure has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Investment Verdict: Hold or Wait for Entry

For current shareholders, holding PDD stock through this transitional period may be appropriate, particularly for those with longer time horizons who believe in the company's ecosystem-first strategy. The substantial cash reserves provide a buffer against competitive pressures and support ongoing investments.



However, new investors might benefit from patience, waiting for either clearer signs that the company's investments are yielding tangible results or a more attractive entry point if the valuation compresses further. The current discount to industry multiples appears justified, given the acknowledged headwinds and intentional growth moderation.



Until PDD demonstrates that its ecosystem investments are translating into renewed momentum in user metrics and merchant adoption—without further margin erosion—the prudent approach would be to monitor developments from the sidelines or maintain existing positions without adding significantly. PDD currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.