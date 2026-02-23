Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold CRMD Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of CorMedix’s CRMD lead product, DefenCath (taurolidine plus heparin), when the company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at $127.3 million and 86 cents per share, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS has declined from $2.82 to $2.78 in the past 30 days, while that for 2026 has declined from $1.78 to $1.30.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRMD’s Earnings Surprise History

CorMedix has an excellent track record. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 27.04%. In the last reported quarter, CRMD beat earnings estimates by 18.75%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Our Model Predicts for CRMD

Per our proven model, companies with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) have a good chance of delivering an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CorMedix currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape CRMD’s Q4 Results

The majority of CorMedix’s revenues come from the sale of DefenCath, which is approved as the first and only antimicrobial catheter lock solution in the United States. The product is indicated to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in adult patients with kidney failure who receive chronic hemodialysis through a central venous catheter.

CorMedix recently reported preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, with net revenues of approximately $127 million and $310 million, respectively. Preliminary net revenues for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 reflect the growing momentum with DefenCath and early Melinta portfolio contributions. In August 2025, CorMedix acquired Melinta Therapeutics, which added seven approved therapies to its commercial portfolio.

DefenCath is expected to have remained a key top-line driver in the fourth quarter, driven by strong market adoption. The higher-than-expected utilization of DefenCath by outpatient dialysis customers is likely to have driven sales in the fourth quarter.

CorMedix is also planning a potential label expansion of DefenCath into total parenteral nutrition to increase its customer base. Investors will be keen to get more updates on the fourth-quarter conference call.

Besides DefenCath, incremental sales from the Melinta assets are also likely to have aided CRMD’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Operating expenses are likely to have increased during the fourth quarter, reflecting higher clinical costs to support ongoing programs as well as higher stock-based compensation expenses.

Also, CorMedix recently announced full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $300-$320 million, including $150-$170 million from DefenCath. Importantly, DefenCath’s 2026 revenue guidance is weighted toward the first half of the year.

CorMedix also forecasts DefenCath revenues of $100-$140 million in 2027. DefenCath’s guidance for both 2026 and 2027 assumes flat usage among existing customers and does not factor in potential upside from new account wins, Medicare Advantage contracting or reimbursement changes. We expect management to provide an update on the 2026 outlook on the upcoming earnings call.

CRMD’s Price Performance and Valuation

Shares of CorMedix have plunged 48.8% in the past six months against the industry’s growth of 22.9%. The stock has also underperformed the sector and the S&P 500 index during the same time frame, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CorMedix is trading at a discount to the industry. Going by the price/book ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 1.48 trailing 12-month book value per share, lower than 3.78 for the industry. The stock is also trading below its five-year mean of 3.31.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Our Investment Thesis on CRMD Stock

Though DefenCath witnessed a strong uptake in 2025, the product faces strong competition from larger, established players in the heparin market. While CorMedix currently enjoys a first-mover advantage in the United States, competition remains a key risk. Pfizer PFE, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH, B. Braun, Baxter and Fresenius Kabi USA already sell heparin for various uses.

With broader pipelines, larger manufacturing capacity and stronger financial resources, these companies could quickly emerge as major competitors if they target catheter-related bloodstream infections, potentially weakening CorMedix’s market position and long-term growth prospects. Also, if either Pfizer or Amphastar Pharmaceuticals expands into catheter-related infection prevention, CorMedix could face significant competitive pressure.

Growing competition for DefenCath, along with CRMD’s 2026 financial outlook pointing to a more conservative pace of near-term adoption, has likely dampened investor sentiment, especially among those expecting stronger sales growth in 2026.

How to Play CRMD Stock

CorMedix is likely to face heightened near-term uncertainty despite the encouraging commercial launch of DefenCath. The company’s muted financial outlook has cast doubt on DefenCath’s long-term growth prospects and the pace of customer adoption as 2026 unfolds.

Although CRMD is trading at a discount compared to the industry, its recent share price decline — driven by conservative guidance for DefenCath — has clouded long-term growth visibility. While the Melinta acquisition has aided diversification, it may take time to meaningfully reduce the company’s heavy reliance on DefenCath for growth.

Declining earnings estimates also suggest analysts’ pessimistic outlook for the stock. In this context, investors may be better served by reducing exposure or selling the stock outright to limit potential losses.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.