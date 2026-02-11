Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold Amicus Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of Amicus Therapeutics’ FOLD marketed products and updates related to its recently announced merger agreement with BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN when the company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at $179.9 million and 13 cents per share, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS has remained stable at 35 cents, while that for 2026 has remained stable at 65 cents over the past 30 days.



FOLD’s Earnings Surprise History

Amicus has a dismal history of earnings surprises. The company beat on earnings in one of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining three occasions, delivering an average negative surprise of 20.21%. In the last reported quarter, FOLD delivered an earnings surprise of 41.67%.



What Our Model Predicts for FOLD

Per our proven model, companies with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) have a good chance of delivering an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Amicus currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape FOLD’s Upcoming Results

Amicus’ top line comprises sales of its lead marketed drug, Galafold (migalastat), which is approved for Fabry disease and the combo drug, Pombiliti + Opfolda. The FDA approved Pombiliti + Opfolda, a two-component therapy for treating late-onset Pompe disease, in September 2023.

Amicus’ revenues in the fourth quarter are likely to have been driven by higher revenues from Galafold sales and incremental revenues from the sale of Pombiliti + Opfolda.

Galafold sales increased year over year in the last reported quarter, driven by strong commercial execution in all markets as well as strong compliance, a trend most likely to have continued in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Galafold’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $157 million.

Net product sales of Pombiliti + Opfolda also increased sequentially in the last reported quarter, a trend most likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Key Recent Development

In December 2025, BioMarin entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Amicus for $14.50 per share in cash, totaling $4.8 billion. The deal is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2026.

Post-completion of this acquisition, BioMarin will add Galafold and the combo drug Pombiliti to its commercial portfolio. BioMarin will also acquire exclusive U.S. rights to the late-stage pipeline drug DMX-200, which is being developed to treat a rare and fatal kidney disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

We expect management to provide more updates on the same during the upcoming earnings call.

FOLD's Stock Price Performance & Valuation

In the past six months, shares of Amicus have rallied 104.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 23.8%. The stock has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 Index in this timeframe, as seen in the chart below.

FOLD Stock Outperforms Industry, Sector & S&P 500



From a valuation standpoint, Amicus is trading at a premium to the industry. Going by the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 7.42 times trailing 12-month sales value, higher than 2.46 for the industry. The stock is trading below its five-year mean of 8.72.



Our Investment Thesis on FOLD Stock

Amicus is on the verge of getting acquired by BioMarin, and this adds scope for an upside, as a buyout could accelerate value realization beyond organic sales growth. That said, we remain optimistic about Amicus, buoyed by the strong sales performance of its portfolio of marketed products.

Galafold sales are expected to continue to boost Amicus’ top line, while meaningful contributions from Pombiliti + Opfolda are also expected to aid the top line. However, the lack of a deep pipeline and competition from established players like Sanofi SNY and others having huge resources are concerns. Sanofi has marketed drugs for both Fabry disease and Pompe disease. Amicus’ heavy dependence on Galafold for revenues is another concern.

Despite the limited time before the acquisition, we remain positive on Amicus, backed by steady Galafold sales and added support from Pombiliti + Opfolda. However, investor focus is likely to shift away from quarterly results, with earnings seen more in the context of the pending acquisition than near-term growth.

Stay Invested in FOLD Stock

Though FOLD stock currently looks expensive, the rising share price and stable earnings estimates present an optimistic outlook. Even though for a short period of time, we don’t see any reason to sell the stock, as the company still has growth potential. Those who already own the stock may retain it for some more time for meaningful gains before it eventually gets acquired.

