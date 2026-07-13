Should Investors Buy Ryder Stock Post Latest Dividend Hike?

Last week, Ryder System, Inc. (R) stated that its board of directors had announced an increase in its quarterly dividend payout, reflectingthe company’s commitment to boosting shareholder value, apart from underlining confidence in its business.

Dividend-paying stocks provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty, like the current scenario.

Given this backdrop, the question that naturally arises is: Should investors buy, hold, or sell Ryder stock now? A more in-depth analysis is needed to make that determination. Before diving into Ryder’s investment prospects, let’s take a glance at its financial numbers.

Ryder’s Recent Dividend Increase of 10.9%

In a shareholder-friendly move, Ryder’s board of directors has approved a dividend hike of 10.9%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to $1.01 per share ($4.04 annualized) from 91 cents ($3.64 annualized). The raised dividend will be paid on Sept. 18, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 24, 2026. The move reflects R’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

R's latest dividend hike is the first increase since July 2025, implying the company’s confidence in its financial footing. This marks Ryder’s 200th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Notably, Ryder has been making uninterrupted dividend payments for more than 50 years.

Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ryder System, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ryder System, Inc. Quote

Ryder has been making uninterrupted dividend payments for more than 48 years. Ryder’s bottom line has been benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. During 2022, Ryder paid dividends of $123 million and repurchased shares worth $557 million. In 2023, Ryder paid dividends of $128 million and repurchased shares worth $337 million. In 2024, Ryder returned $456 million in cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. During 2025, Ryder returned $664 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. During first-quarter 2026, Ryder returned $272 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

Apart from being shareholder-friendly, Ryder is well-served by its focus on contractual growth and operational discipline. Upbeat used vehicle sales, particularly in its fleet management segment, along with stable pricing and improved contractual sales activity, bode well.

Ryder's cost-cutting initiatives in response to the weak freight market conditions are also commendable. Higher free cash flow generation expectation (this reflects lower capital spending due to softer lease sales activity) for the full year is another added positive. Ryder generated $2.59 billion of cash from operating activities in 2025, higher than the $2.26 billion generated in 2024. For 2026, adjusted ROE (return on equity) is expected to be in the range of 17-18%. Net cash from operating activities is still projected to be $2.7 billion.

Ryder Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Ryder have gained 40.5% so far this year, outperforming the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry’s 11.8% increase, as well as that of other industry players, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) and Wabtec Corporation WAB.

Ryder Stock’s YTD Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Attractive Valuation Picture for Ryder Stock

Ryder looks cheap from a valuation standpoint. Considering the forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S-F12M), Ryder is trading at a discount compared to the industry.

The stock has a forward 12-month P/S-F12M of 0.76X compared with 2.26X for the industry over the past five years. These factors indicate that the stock’s valuation is attractive. Ryder has a Value Score of A.

Ryder P/S Ratio (Forward 12 Months) Vs. Industry

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Do Earnings Estimates Say for Ryder?

The positive sentiment surrounding Ryder stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2026 earnings has been revised upward in the past 90 days. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 earnings has also been projected northward in the past 90 days.

The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Time to Buy Ryder Stock

Apart from being attractively valued, Ryder stock is being well-served by its focus on contractual growth and operational discipline. Upbeat used vehicle sales, particularly in its fleet management segment, along with stable pricing and improved contractual sales activity, bode well. Initiatives to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are praiseworthy as well.

We believe that the positives surrounding the stock (as highlighted throughout the write-up) outweigh the concerns regarding supply-chain disruptions and high fuel costs due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, tariff-induced economic uncertainties, risks associated with an economic slowdown, geopolitical tensions and a leveraged balance sheet. We, therefore, suggest investors add Ryder stock to their portfolios for healthy returns. The company’s Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) further supports our thesis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabtec (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.