Should Investors Buy RYAAY Post a Bullish Fiscal 2026 Traffic Outlook?

European carrier, Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, has unveiled its raised traffic outlook for fiscal 2026, concurrent with its third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release on Jan. 26, 2026. As we know, higher traffic means more passengers, and with travel bookings rising across the industry, passenger revenues at Ryanair should also rise, thereby contributing to the company’s top-line growth.

A raised guidance always acts as a positive indicator of the company’s prospects. Given this backdrop, the question that naturally arises is: Should investors buy, hold, or sell RYAAY stock now? A more in-depth analysis is needed to make that determination. Before diving into RYAAY’s investment prospects, let’s take a glance at its financial numbers.

RYAAY’s Raised Traffic Outlook for Fiscal 2026

RYAAY now anticipates its fiscal 2026 traffic to grow by 4% to almost 208 million passengers (prior view: 207 million), owing to solid demand and earlier than expected Boeing BA deliveries. Unit cost inflation is expected to remain modest during fiscal 2026 as the B-8200 deliveries, fuel hedging and effective cost control should help offset increased air traffic control (ATC) charges, higher environmental costs and the roll-off of last year’s delivery delay compensation.

Although RYAAY’s fourth quarter does not benefit from Easter, fares are trending above prior year levels. As a result, full-year fares are likely to surpass the previously guided ranges. RYAAY is expecting fiscal 2026 PAT (pre-exceptional) in the range of €2.13bn to €2.23bn (although the final fiscal 2026 outcome remains exposed to adverse external developments in the fourth quarter, rising conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East, macro-economic shocks and any further impact of repeated European ATC strikes & mismanagement).

Factors Working in Favor of RYAAY Stock

With travel bookings rising across the industry, Ryanair’s passenger revenues are also increasing. Because of this air-travel demand strength, RYAAY's traffic grew 9% to 183.7 million passengers in fiscal 2024. Further, we would like to remind investors that Ryanair carried 200.2 million passengers (traffic up 9% year over year) in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to reach 200 million passengers in a single year. As a result, RYAAY is now the world’s leading low-fare airline in terms of passenger traffic, with low fares and reduced costs acting as the main catalyst. During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, RYAAY’s traffic grew 4% year over year to 166.5 million passengers.

Ryanair’s fleet-modernization initiatives to cater to the improvement in travel demand are encouraging. The inclusion of modern planes in its fleet and the retirement of the old ones align with its environmentally-friendly approach. During fiscal 2025, Ryanair took delivery of 30 new Boeing 737-8200 aircraft. The latest inclusions, apart from having all basic amenities, result in improved fuel efficiency. By the end of December 2025, 206 of the 210 Boeing 737-8200 aircraft (to be purchased under the 2014 contract) had been delivered. The remaining four aircraft are expected to be delivered by the end of February 2026, which encourages the company to expect 4% traffic growth to 216 million passengers during fiscal 2027. In May 2023, 300 new Boeing 737-MAX-10 aircraft orders were placed for delivery between 2027 and 2033. Ryanair expects these fuel-efficient MAX jets to generate substantial growth.

RYAAY has a solid balance sheet. The low-cost carrier ended third-quarter fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.85 billion, much higher than the current debt level of $1.40 billion. This implies that the company has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations. RYAAY's efforts to repay its debts are encouraging too. As of Dec. 31, 2025, RYAAY made €1.2 billion in debt repayments.

Long-Term Debt to Capitalization

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RYAAY is also active on the share buyback front. During fiscal 2025, Ryanair purchased and canceled 7% of its issued share capital, comprising more than 77 million shares, and has now retired almost 36% of its issued share capital since 2008. In April 2025, RYAAY repurchased almost 1 million shares, completing the €800 million share buyback program. In May 2025, RYAAY’s board approved a follow-on €750 million share buyback program. As of Dec. 31, 2025, RYAAY had purchased (and canceled) more than 13.1 million shares (almost 25% of programme) at a cost of €340 million.

RYAAY’s Price Performance Soars

Shares of RYAAY have had a good time on the bourses of late, improving in double digits in the past one year. The encouraging price performance resulted in RYAAY outperforming the Zacks Airline industry in the said time frame. Additionally, RYAAY’s price performance is favorable to that of other airline operators like Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) and Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) in the same timeframe.

RYAAY Stock One-Year Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Headwinds Weighing on RYAAY Stock

Production delays at Boeing have been hurting the fleet-related plans of most airline companies, and it is no different for RYAAY. RYAAY is actively in talks with Boeing leadership to speed up aircraft deliveries and has also visited Seattle in the beginning of January. Although B737 production is recovering from Boeing’s strike in late 2024, but still slow to deliver sufficient aircraft ahead of the summer season of fiscal 2026.

RYAAY anticipates the remaining four Gamechangers of the 210 orderbook are likely to be delivered by the end of February 2026. Additionally, Boeing expects the MAX-10 to be certified in mid 2026, followed by the delivery of the first 15 MAX-10s in Spring 2027 (with 300 of these fuel-efficient aircraft delivery due by March 2034).

Escalating operating expenses due to high staff costs and higher air traffic control fees are hurting Ryanair’s bottom line. During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, staff costs increased 4% year over year due to higher sectors and agreed pay increases. Airport and handling charges rose 5% year over year owing to traffic growth, higher landing, ground air traffic control, and handling rates. As a result, total operating expenses grew 6% year over year, owing to higher staff and other costs, which were in part due to Boeing delivery delays. This was partially offset by fuel hedge savings. High costs naturally put pressure on margins.

Given these headwinds surrounding the stock, earnings estimates for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 have been southbound, as shown below.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wrapping Up

It is understood that RYAAY's top line continues to benefit from the resurgent travel scenario. RYAAY’s raised traffic outlook for fiscal 2026 is an encouraging move, which is likely to impress investors. RYAAY’s measures to expand its fleet, to cater to the rising travel demand, look encouraging. A solid balance sheet allows RYAAY to reward its shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividend payments. Despite these positives, we advise investors not to buy RYAAY shares now due to headwinds like the production delays at Boeing, high staff costs and escalated air traffic control fees.

We advise investors to wait for a better entry point. For those who already own the stock, it will be prudent to stay invested. The company’s current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) justifies our analysis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

