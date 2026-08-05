Should Investors Buy QRVO or Wait for More Visibility?

Investors evaluating Qorvo Inc. QRVO face a familiar dilemma. The company's profitability has improved markedly, supported by stronger execution and a healthier business mix. At the same time, uncertainty surrounding smartphone demand, customer concentration and the pending Skyworks transaction continues to limit near-term visibility.



The question is less about whether Qorvo is improving it clearly is and more about whether the current fundamentals justify buying now or waiting for greater clarity on the company's operating outlook.

QRVO Profitability Improves Across the Business

Qorvo delivered a much stronger-than-expected first quarter for fiscal 2027, reinforcing the progress it has made over the past year. The company reported earnings of $1.64 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10, while revenues of $784.8 million also topped expectations. More importantly, profitability continued to improve. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 52.8% from 44.0% a year earlier, and non-GAAP operating income increased to $177.6 million from $108.2 million. Non-GAAP earnings climbed 78% year over year, reflecting disciplined cost management and an improving product mix.

Qorvo, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Qorvo, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Qorvo, Inc. Quote

The margin expansion is particularly encouraging because it demonstrates that Qorvo is generating better financial performance without relying solely on revenue growth. Compared with peers such as Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS, which also remains highly exposed to smartphone demand, Qorvo's recent results indicate that disciplined execution is helping offset industry headwinds.

Qorvo's Diversification Changes the Story

The company's business mix is gradually becoming more balanced. High-Performance Analog delivered 50.1% year-over-year revenue growth during the first quarter, benefiting from continued strength across defense, aerospace, infrastructure and power applications. Meanwhile, the Connectivity and Sensors Group returned to operating profitability after reporting an operating loss in the prior-year period. Management also highlighted double-digit revenue growth across defense, infrastructure and power markets, along with successful higher-value product placements within the Advanced Cellular Group.



These developments gradually reduce dependence on smartphones by expanding exposure to industrial and infrastructure markets that tend to exhibit different demand cycles. Although companies like Broadcom Inc. AVGO already benefit from a broader semiconductor portfolio, Qorvo's diversification strategy is moving in a similar direction by creating additional revenue streams outside consumer handsets.

QRVO Valuation Meets Execution Risk

The valuation picture appears reasonable, but investors still need to weigh execution risks.According to the research report, QRVO trades at 13.5X forward 12-month earnings, above the Zacks sub-industry average of 12.0X but well below the broader technology sector multiple of 21.3X and the 20.6X multiple for the S&P 500. The company is expected to generate fiscal 2027 earnings of $7.57 per share, followed by $8.30 per share in fiscal 2028, suggesting continued earnings growth if current operating improvements persist.



Those valuation metrics become more attractive when viewed alongside improving margins and stronger profitability. However, investors must balance those positives against competitive pricing pressure, customer concentration and uncertainty surrounding the pending Skyworks transaction. Rather than presenting a clear-cut buying opportunity, the stock offers a trade-off between improving execution and still-limited visibility.

Why Visibility Still Matters for Qorvo

Despite stronger financial performance, several uncertainties remain unresolved. Advanced Cellular Group still accounted for 60.7% of first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues, leaving Qorvo significantly exposed to smartphone demand and major customer purchasing patterns. During the latest quarter, weaker smartphone-related revenues continued to weigh on overall sales.



Visibility has also declined because management discontinued quarterly conference calls and forward-looking guidance while the pending Skyworks transaction remains under review. Combined with macroeconomic uncertainty, evolving trade policies and geopolitical risks, investors have fewer near-term indicators for assessing business momentum. As a result, some investors may prefer to wait for greater clarity on both the transaction and end-market demand before becoming more aggressive.

Reading the Zacks Rank Alongside Style Scores

Qorvo currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), supported by a Value Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A, while its Growth Score of C reflects more moderate growth expectations. These Style Scores complement the improving operational picture. The Value Score suggests an attractive valuation relative to earnings prospects, while the Momentum Score reflects favorable recent price performance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. The VGM Score combines value, growth and momentum characteristics, providing additional support for investors seeking well-rounded opportunities.



Even so, the broader research report maintains a Neutral long-term recommendation, recognizing that stronger execution has not fully eliminated concerns surrounding smartphone dependence, transaction uncertainty and macroeconomic risks. For investors with a higher tolerance for uncertainty, Qorvo's improving profitability, expanding diversification and favorable Zack’s indicators present an increasingly constructive investment case. Those who place greater emphasis on earnings visibility, however, may choose to wait until the pending transaction is resolved and management resumes providing a clearer view of the company's operating outlook.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.