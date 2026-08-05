Should Investors Buy PLTR as Growth Surges Despite a Rich Valuation?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is pairing rapid revenue growth, widening profitability and accelerating artificial intelligence demand with one of the market’s richest valuation profiles.

The central question is whether improving execution can keep outrunning expectations already embedded in the share price. Growth-oriented investors have reasons to stay constructive, but valuation-sensitive buyers may need a more selective entry.

PLTR’s Earnings Growth Strengthens the Bull Case

Second-quarter 2026 revenues rose 92.8% year over year to $1.94 billion and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.2%. Earnings increased 156.3% to 41 cents per share and beat the consensus mark by 17.1%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Palantir Technologies Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Palantir Technologies Inc. Quote

The quarter showed that demand for Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform is producing measurable financial results. Adjusted operating margin reached 62%, while adjusted free cash flow was about $1.22 billion, indicating that revenue growth is translating into profitability and cash generation.

Palantir’s Customer Expansion Builds Visibility

Net dollar retention reached 157%, showing that existing customers are expanding spending after initial deployments. Palantir also booked $3.4 billion in total contract value during the quarter as large commercial and government awards continued.

Total remaining deal value increased to $13.1 billion, while remaining performance obligations reached $4.9 billion. These measures do not guarantee full conversion into revenues, but they provide greater visibility into future demand and reduce reliance on a small number of near-term wins.

PLTR’s Balance Sheet Reduces Financial Risk

Palantir ended June with $9.4 billion in cash and equivalents against $1.5 billion in short-term debt. Its current ratio of 7.23 was well above the industry average of 1.9.

That liquidity gives the company room to fund product development, customer deployments and expansion without depending heavily on outside financing. The balance sheet also provides a cushion if growth slows or investment requirements rise.

Palantir’s Premium Leaves Little Room for Error

PLTR trades at 88.5X forward 12-month earnings, compared with 28.4X for its sub-industry. The premium is similarly visible elsewhere. Its forward price-to-sales ratio is 40.6, versus 4.0 for the sub-industry, while its trailing price-to-book ratio of 45.6 exceeds the sub-industry's 4.9.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PLTR’s Risks Favor a Selective Entry

Competition remains intense. Microsoft Corporation MSFT offers an enterprise-grade Azure AI platform for building and governing AI applications and agents. Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, through Google Cloud, provides an enterprise platform for building, scaling and governing AI agents. Their scale, cloud reach and bundled offerings can pressure Palantir’s pricing and customer acquisition.

Palantir also carries fixed cloud-spending commitments, including a minimum $5.6 billion obligation through February 2036. Accounts receivable rose to $1.5 billion, with one customer representing 31% of the balance. The company pays no dividend, leaving share-price appreciation as the sole return mechanism.

Palantir’s Scores Point to Growth Over Value

The bottom line is constructive but selective. Palantir’s operating momentum and customer expansion support the bull case, while its valuation leaves little room for slower growth, weaker bookings or margin pressure.

PLTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Supported by a Growth Score of A and Momentum Score of B, those readings favor investors seeking growth and price strength. The Value Score of F and VGM Score of C reinforce the case for patience among valuation-sensitive investors, even as the near-term outlook remains favorable.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.