Should Investors Buy or Sell Target Stock at Its Current Valuation?

Target Corporation TGT is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 14.86X, which positions it at a discount compared with the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry's average of 33.70X. The key issue for investors is whether this discounted valuation reflects underlying business challenges or presents a buying opportunity.

This discounted valuation is especially notable when compared with peers such as Dollar General Corporation DG, with a forward 12-month P/E of 21.64, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR, with 18.75, and Costco Wholesale Corporation COST, with 48.40.



Despite the recent price appreciation, Target’s stock continues to trade at a meaningful discount to the broader industry. TGT shares have gained 32.2% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 14.3%. The stock has also outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 Index’s advances of 1.1% and 3.2%, respectively, during the same period.

Target has underperformed Dollar General, while outperforming Costco and Dollar Tree. Over the past three months, shares of Dollar General, Costco and Dollar Tree have rallied 49.7%, 11.7% and 21.6%, respectively.

Momentum Behind Target’s Recent Stock Price Rally

Target is moving through a pivotal phase of its transformation, fueled by accelerating momentum in design-led merchandising, enhanced guest experiences and technology investments. The repositioning focuses on carefully curated assortments, trend-forward offerings and distinctive owned brands.



Digital capabilities are becoming more central to how guests interact with the brand. Convenience services, such as Drive Up, pickup and same-day options, are being woven more tightly into store operations, while the company’s owned marketplace, Target Plus, continues to broaden available assortment and deepen engagement. Roundel, Target’s internal retail media network, is gaining influence, and is monetizing traffic and data with increasing efficiency.



Technology innovation is accelerating across the enterprise. Through a partnership with OpenAI, Target is developing conversational shopping experiences that allow guests to move from inspiration to transaction with unprecedented ease. These tools are designed to surface curated recommendations, enable multi-item baskets and connect shoppers to flexible fulfillment choices in a single, intuitive journey that blends personalization with convenience.



New AI-driven capabilities are helping merchants anticipate trends earlier and respond with greater speed. Platforms such as Target Trend Brain and synthetic audiences allow teams to test ideas, refine messaging and sharpen assortment decisions before products ever reach shelves.



Target plans to increase its capital expenditure 25% to $5 billion in fiscal 2026 to support store remodels, larger-format locations, expanded fulfillment and major floor-pad upgrades. Combined with organizational simplification and a sharper strategic focus, these commitments are aimed at strengthening the foundation for durable relevance and long-term growth.

Upward Estimate Revisions Signal Optimism on TGT’s Earnings

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target in fiscal 2025 suggests a 1.6% year-over-year decrease in sales and a 17.6% decline in EPS. For fiscal 2026, the consensus estimate indicates a 2.2% rise in sales and 6.4% growth in earnings. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current and next fiscal years has been unchanged and increased by 2 cents to $7.77, respectively, over the past seven days.



Closing at $115.76 in Friday’s trading session, the TGT stock stands 12.1% below its 52-week high of $131.70 reached on Feb. 19, 2025. Target is trading above its 50 and 200-day simple moving averages of $102.44 and $95.31, respectively, indicating a favorable technical setup for the stock.

How to Play TGT Stock?

Target’s discounted valuation, improving price momentum, and steady progress in digital, AI-driven capabilities and merchandising execution support a more constructive view on the stock. Expansion of higher-margin platforms and ongoing investments in stores, fulfillment and technology position the company for operating leverage as trends stabilize. Given this setup, existing investors may consider adding to their portfolios, while new investors could view current levels as an attractive entry point.



At present, TGT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

