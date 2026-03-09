Should Investors Buy Old Dominion Stock Post Dividend Hike?

Last month, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) stated that its board of directors had announced an increase in its quarterly dividend payout, reflectingthe company’s commitment to boosting shareholder value, apart from underlining confidence in its business.

Dividend-paying stocks provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty, like the current scenario.

Given this backdrop, the question that naturally arises is: Should investors buy, hold, or sell ODFL stock now? A more in-depth analysis is needed to make that determination. Before diving into ODFL’s investment prospects, let’s take a glance at its financial numbers.

ODFL's Recent Dividend Increase of 3.6%

On Feb. 04, 2026 (concurrent with its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings release), ODFL board of directors approved a dividend hike of 3.6%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 29 cents per share ($1.16 annualized) from 28 cents ($1.12 annualized). The raised dividend will be paid out on March 18, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4. The move reflects ODFL’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

Notably, ODFL has been consistently making efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, which are encouraging. As a reflection of its shareholder-friendly stance, ODFL paid dividends of $175.1 million and repurchased shares worth $453.6 million in 2023, despite the weakness pertaining to freight demand. During 2024, ODFL paid out dividends worth $223.6 million and repurchased shares worth $967.3 million. During 2025, ODFL paid out dividends worth $235.6 million and repurchased shares worth $730.3 million. Such shareholder-friendly initiatives should boost investor confidence and positively impact the bottom line.

Other Factors Working in Favor of ODFL Stock

Apart from being shareholder-friendly, ODFL’s disciplined approach to pricing is highly commendable. The company’s cost-based approach to pricing enables it to retain customers and supports tonnage even in times of weak demand. This is borne out by the LTL revenue per hundredweight indicator (a commonly used indicator for general pricing trends in the industry), which for ODFL improved 2.4% in 2024 despite demand weakness. The same metric improved 3.9% year over year in 2025.

Old Dominion has a solid balance sheet. The company ended third-quarter 2025 with cash and equivalents of $46.59 million, higher than the current debt level of $20 million. This implies that the company has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations.

Long-Term Debt to Capitalization

A solid balance sheet allows the company to reward shareholders with dividends and share repurchases.

ODFL Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock have gained 25.3% over the past three months, outperforming the transportation-truck industry’s 21.2% surge, as well as that of other industry players, J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX within the same time frame.

ODFL Stock’s Six-Month Price Comparison

Headwinds Weighing on ODFL Stock

Macroeconomic concerns are leading to a tough freight environment. ODFL is being hurt by reduced demand for freight services. Due to the weakness in freight demand, shipment volumes and rates are low. Risks associated with the economic slowdown, geopolitical tensions and tariff-induced economic uncertainty continue to bother the stock’s performance. As things stand now, consumer spending and business investments remain low, and production levels have decreased in response to reduced demand, affecting demand for goods transportation and resulting in a freight recession (The Cass Freight Shipments Index, which declined 7.1% year over year in January 2026, deteriorated in each of the 12 months in 2025, and led to sub-par freight rates). We currently believe that these factors indicate persistent weakness in freight demand through the remainder of this year.

The truck industry, of which Old Dominion is an integral part, has been persistently battling a driver shortage for several years. As old drivers are retiring, trucking companies are finding it difficult to find new drivers to take their place since the low-paying job mostly does not appeal to the younger generation.

What Do Earnings Estimates Say for ODFL?

The negative sentiment surrounding ODFL stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2026 and second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised downward in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 earnings has also been projected southward in the past 60 days.

The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

Unattractive Valuation Picture for ODFL Stock

ODFL looks expensive from a valuation standpoint. Considering the forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S-F12M), ODFL is trading at a premium compared to the industry.

The stock has a forward 12-month P/S-F12M of 7.03X compared with 2.34X for the industry over the past five years. The company’s forward 12-month P/S-F12M ratio is also above the median level of 5.97X over the past five years. These factors indicate that the stock’s valuation is unattractive. ODFL has a Value Score of F.

ODFL P/S Ratio (Forward 12 Months) Vs. Industry

Not an Opportune Time to Buy ODFL Stock

It is understood that ODFL stock is currently unattractively valued. Moreover, the company is suffering from revenue weakness as geopolitical uncertainty and high inflation continue to hurt consumer sentiment and growth expectations. The increase in inflation in the past few months shows that we are not yet out of the woods as far as inflation is concerned. Driver shortages continue to bother trucking industry players.

Despite the headwinds, we advise investors not to sell ODFL stock now due to its cost-based approach to pricing, which enables it to retain customers and supports tonnage even in times of weak demand. The company’s solid balance sheet allows it to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Such shareholder-friendly moves boost investor confidence and positively impact the company's bottom line.

We advise investors to wait for a better entry point. For those who already own the stock, it will be prudent to stay invested. The company’s current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) justifies our analysis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

