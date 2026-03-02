Should Investors Buy Natural Gas While It Stays Below $3?

Natural gas futures swung between gains and losses last week as traders weighed lingering winter demand against rising supply. Prices briefly dipped toward $2.75//MMBtu before rebounding on short-term cold forecasts. April futures closed around $2.86 on the New York Mercantile Exchange, posting a modest weekly gain.



At this time, investors may want to focus on natural gas-levered stocks such as Comstock Resources CRK, EQT Corporation EQT and Antero Resources (AR), which tend to respond quickly to shifts in commodity pricing.

Natural Gas Futures Near $2.80 Offers Tactical Entry

Traders have increasingly pointed to the sub-$3 level as an attractive short-term buying zone while winter demand remains in play. They note that anything below $3 can offer tactical opportunities, especially with cold weather still influencing near-term consumption.



This week’s consolidation around $2.80 drew bargain buying even as broader indicators stayed cautious. Prices initially slid after a lighter-than-expected storage withdrawal, then rebounded as forecasts called for another round of cold across parts of the United States.

Natural Gas Storage Signals Limited Risk Premium

The latest storage data underscored why rallies have struggled to gain traction. Working gas in storage fell by 52 billion cubic feet (Bcf) for the week, well below the five-year average withdrawal of 168 Bcf. That sharply narrowed the storage deficit to just 7 Bcf from 123 Bcf the prior week.



Inventories are now 141 Bcf higher than a year ago, about 8% above last year’s level. With storage close to its five-year average, short cold spells may lift prices briefly, but the overall supply picture makes a lasting spike less likely.

Production Growth Caps Natural Gas Rally

Supply trends remain a central headwind. Production in the Lower 48 states averaged about 109 Bcf per day in February and is expected to rise further as new facilities ramp into spring and summer.



With supply rising and seasonal demand easing, inventories could build up later in the year. Even the earlier cold-weather rallies struggled to lift prices meaningfully because supply stayed strong. As production moves toward peak levels by mid-2026, weather-driven price spikes may remain short-lived, with abundant supply likely to cap sustained upside.

Natural Gas Outlook Favors Caution Into Summer

Market signals currently point to a defensive tone through spring and summer. As colder weather fades, prices may find it difficult to hold above the $2.80 area on a sustained basis.+9+



Risks also include softer export demand and the seasonal drop in heating consumption. Together, these factors could put pressure on gas futures even if short bursts of volatility create some favorable setups.



Still, tactical opportunities may emerge during weather-driven dips, particularly when prices fall decisively below $3. Investors willing to trade shorter time frames could find selective entry points.

Final Word

Over the medium term, fundamentals skew cautious. Until inventories tighten meaningfully or production growth slows, sustained upside appears limited. For now, disciplined positioning and a focus on well-capitalized natural gas producers such as Comstock Resources, EQT Corporation and Antero Resources may offer the most balanced approach for investors navigating this market.



Comstock Resources: It is an independent natural gas producer based in Frisco, TX, with operations concentrated in north Louisiana and East Texas. Comstock Resources — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) — is fully focused on developing the Haynesville and Bossier shales, two of the largest gas plays in the United States. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



CRK holds a large acreage position across the Haynesville, giving it direct exposure to Gulf Coast LNG demand growth. Its production is 100% natural gas, making it one of the most gas-levered E&Ps in the sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comstock Resources’ 2026 earnings per share indicates a 37% year-over-year surge. The firm has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 56.9%, on average.



EQT: EQT is the premier natural gas producer in the domestic market based on average daily sales volumes. With a primary e mphasis on the Appalachian Basin, spanning Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the company’s share of natural gas in its overall production/sales is more than 90%.



EQT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. The natural gas producer, with a Zacks Rank of 3, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13%, on average.



Antero Resources: It is an independent energy producer focused on natural gas and liquids in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, this Zacks #3 Ranked company develops low-cost assets in the Marcellus and Utica shales, holding about 515,000 net acres. Antero Resources’ production mix is weighted toward natural gas and NGLs, with minimal oil exposure. AR is also one of the largest U.S. suppliers of natural gas and LPG to export markets.



Antero Resources is supported by its midstream affiliate, Antero Midstream, in which it owns roughly 29%. This integrated setup secures transportation and market access from Appalachia to the Gulf Coast. A low debt profile and steady drilling results provide flexibility and support long-term growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Antero Resources’ 2026 earnings per share indicates an 84.2% year-over-year surge.

