Should Investors Buy Natural Gas Stocks as Prices Hit $3?

Natural gas prices regained momentum last week, drawing fresh investor attention as market sentiment improved. Front-month futures rallied steadily on expectations of hotter weather, stronger power-sector demand and resilient liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. After spending most of last week climbing toward the key $3 per million British thermal units mark, prices finally broke above that level at the start of the new week, signaling improving price strength and raising hopes that the recent recovery may have further room to run.

At this stage, investors may want to keep an eye on natural gas-focused names such as Comstock Resources CRK, Range Resources RRC and Gulfport Energy GPOR, which should remain well-positioned if commodity prices continue to stabilize.

Natural Gas Rally Creates Trading Opportunity

Natural gas futures strengthened steadily last week as warmer weather forecasts lifted demand expectations. Prices began the week near $2.76 and moved higher through the following sessions, supported by expanding heat across key regions in the South and East that increased expectations for stronger air-conditioning demand. By Friday, June Nymex natural gas settled at $2.96 per million British thermal units, gaining 2.3% for the day and about 7.4% for the week. That momentum carried into the new week, with prices finally moving above the closely watched $3 level on Monday, reinforcing optimism that the recent recovery could extend further.

Demand and LNG Trends Support Prices

The recent price strength is being supported by improving fundamentals. Early summer heat is increasing gas-fired power generation as utilities lean more heavily on natural gas to meet cooling demand growth. Lower gas prices earlier this year also encouraged higher utilization of gas-fired plants, helping demand run above the year-ago levels even outside peak summer conditions.

LNG exports are also helping create a floor for prices. Weekly vessel departures reached 141 billion cubic feet (Bcf), up 26 Bcf from the prior week, despite maintenance activity at several export facilities. International demand remains healthy, which is limiting downside pressure even as some export terminals operate below full capacity.

Storage Surplus Still Limits Upside

The main risk remains elevated inventories. The latest Energy Information Administration report showed an 85 Bcf storage injection, almost exactly in line with the five-year average build of 84 Bcf and slightly below market expectations for an 87 Bcf increase. Working gas in storage is now at 2,290 Bcf.

While the near-normal injection was not bearish, inventories remain 140 Bcf above the five-year average. This surplus continues to cap aggressive upside expectations and may make it difficult for prices to sustain a move significantly above $3, unless summer heat intensifies.

Positive Outlook for Natural Gas Investors

Natural gas is entering a more constructive period. Prices are no longer collapsing under spring oversupply concerns, and demand drivers are beginning to improve at the right time. Rising cooling needs, stronger gas-fired generation and resilient LNG exports are creating a healthier backdrop for the commodity heading into summer.

For investors, this does not guarantee a straight path higher, especially with inventories still above normal. However, the market appears to be building a firmer floor, which is encouraging after months of volatility. If upcoming storage reports stay near expectations and weather models remain supportive, natural gas could have room to challenge and potentially hold above $3.

3 Stocks Worth a Closer Look

That makes this a reasonable time for investors to stay focused on natural gas-focused producers such as Comstock Resources, Range Resources and Gulfport Energy, which could benefit if the commodity’s recovery extends in the weeks ahead.

Comstock Resources: It is an independent natural gas producer based in Frisco, TX, with operations concentrated in north Louisiana and East Texas. Comstock Resources — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) — is fully focused on developing the Haynesville and Bossier shales, two of the largest gas plays in the United States. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CRK holds a large acreage position across Haynesville, giving it direct exposure to Gulf Coast LNG demand growth. Its production is 100% natural gas, making it one of the most gas-levered E&Ps in the sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comstock Resources’ 2026 earnings per share indicates an 18.5% year-over-year surge. The firm has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 45%, on average.

Range Resources: Range Resources is a pure-play Appalachian producer focused on natural gas, with a leading position in the Marcellus shale supported by decades of high-quality inventory. Its operations emphasize efficient development of contiguous acreage, enabling low-cost production and durable free cash flow. The company benefits from diversified market access, supplying natural gas and liquids to domestic, LNG and international demand centers.

Range Resources beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. The natural gas producer, currently a #3 Ranked stock, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 14.3%, on average.

Gulfport Energy: Gulfport Energy is a natural gas-weighted E&P company with core operations in the Utica and Marcellus shales, complemented by SCOOP assets. Its portfolio emphasizes low-breakeven, high-return drilling inventory and diversified takeaway capacity to premium markets, including Gulf Coast LNG demand. The firm, with a Zacks Rank of 3, focuses on disciplined capital allocation, operational efficiency, and expanding inventory through acquisitions and delineation.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 24% year-over-year growth. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gulfport Energy’s 2026 earnings has moved up 9.9%.

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