Should Investors Buy Microsoft's Stock Ahead of Earnings?

Quarterly results from Microsoft MSFT will be a highlight of this week’s earnings lineup as investors continue to gauge how big tech companies are fairing amid easing inflation.

Reporting its fiscal fourth quarter results after market hours on Tuesday, July 30, let’s see if it's time to buy Microsoft’s stock.

Microsoft's Q4 Expectations

Led by Azure, Microsoft’s growth has been fueled by its cloud services with Q4 sales expected to rise 14% to $64.19 billion versus $56.19 billion in the comparative quarter.

As a cloud computing platform, Azure has continued to take market share by gaining an edge with customers looking to build their own AI solutions. Strengthening Microsoft’s artificial intelligence offerings has been its strategic partnership with ChapGPT creator OpenAI. In addition to this, chips from AMD AMD and its magnificent seven peer Nvidia NVDA have further diversified Microsoft’s AI accelerators.

Microsoft’s Q4 EPS is thought to have increased 8% to $2.90 compared to $2.69 per share a year ago. Furthermore, Microsoft has surpassed bottom-line expectations for seven consecutive quarters posting an average earnings surprise of 7.38% in its last four quarterly reports.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

YTD Performance

Year to date, Microsoft's stock is up a respectable +13% which has slightly trailed the broader indexes and most of its magnificent seven peers including Nvidia. Still, this performance has been roughly on par with Apple AAPL and has topped Tesla’s TSLA -7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Monitoring Microsoft’s Valuation

At current levels, Microsoft's stock trades at 32.2X forward earnings and at a premium to the S&P 500’s 22.9X but beneath its Zacks Computer-Software industry average of 35.1X.

Microsoft also trades beneath its decade-long high of 38.2X forward earnings but above the median of 26.3X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Ahead of its Q4 report, Microsoft’s stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Reaching or exceeding quarterly expectations may be crucial to more upside in Microsoft’s stock as its valuation does allude to the notion that there could be better buying opportunities ahead. However, the tech giant’s growth trajectory remains attractive and Microsoft should continue to reward long-term investors.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.