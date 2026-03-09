Should Investors Buy LITE Stock Despite 9.58x P/S Premium Valuation?

Lumentum LITE shares appear overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of F. LITE stock is trading at a significant premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S) of 9.58X compared with the Zacks Communication - Components industry's 4.39X.



LITE is trading at a premium compared to its peers, Coherent Corp COHR, Marvell Technology MRVL and Ciena Corp CIEN. Coherent, Marvell Technology and Ciena are currently trading at a P/S ratio of 5.5X, 7.2X and 6.6X, respectively.

LITE’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LITE shares have surged 268% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s return of 95.5% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 3.1%. Coherent advanced 137.6%, Ciena returned 140.7%, and Marvell Technology appreciated 34% over the same timeframe.



LITE's growth prospects are anchored by accelerating hyperscaler demand for high-speed optical components, a rapidly maturing optical circuit switches (OCS) business with a surging order backlog and a co-packaged optics (CPO) pipeline that is transitioning from design wins to contracted revenues.

LITE Stock’s Past 6-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is currently trading above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is Lumentum an attractive stock for investors at current valuations? Let's delve deeper to find out.

Strong Product Portfolio Anchors Multi-Year Growth for LITE

LITE is emerging as a foundational technology provider for AI networks, benefiting from the broad industry shift toward optical connectivity. Traditional electrical switches are struggling to meet the bandwidth and power demands of modern AI training clusters, driving the accelerated adoption of optical circuit switches. OCS technology is enabling hyperscale operators to dynamically reconfigure network topologies and allocate resources based on shifting workload demands. The OCS business is emerging as a key catalyst, with its order backlog surging past $400 million during the fiscal second quarter and positioning LITE to exit 2026 at a quarterly run rate well above its earlier targets.



Co-packaged optics and cloud transceivers are further expanding LITE's addressable opportunity within the data center. CPO is integrating optical connections directly into processor packages, reducing power consumption and improving performance as AI systems grow increasingly dense. LITE is well-positioned to capitalize on this shift. The company is ramping ultra-high-power laser shipments for CPO applications, backed by a multi-hundred-million-dollar purchase order with deliveries beginning in the first half of 2027. The transceiver business is simultaneously gaining traction as customers transition to higher-speed architectures, driving better pricing and improving margins. Meanwhile, optical scale-up is emerging as a generational opportunity that could add an entirely new and still largely untapped revenue stream for LITE.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LITE's fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $805.39 million, implying a year-over-year increase of more than 89%, suggesting the strength and durability of its growth trajectory.

LITE Rides a Wave of Surging Customer Demand

Indium phosphide is the foundational semiconductor material powering high-speed optical components, enabling the laser chips and transceivers that form the backbone of AI data center connectivity. It is a technically complex material to manufacture at scale, creating high barriers to entry and limiting the number of credible suppliers globally.



LITE operates some of the most advanced indium phosphide fabrication facilities in the world, giving it a structural advantage that is increasingly difficult to replicate. This technological edge is translating into a sold-out supply environment, with customer demand consistently outpacing available capacity. Long-term supply agreements are locking in customers through 2027, and those seeking volumes beyond contracted levels are entering incremental pricing discussions. This dynamic is not only supporting revenue visibility but also creating a natural tailwind for margins as the product mix shifts toward higher-speed, higher-value devices.

LITE’s Earnings Estimates Revisions Trend Upward

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lumentum’s fiscal third-quarter EPS is pegged at $2.25, which has improved by a penny over the past 30 days. The figure indicates an increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported EPS of 57 cents.



The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.71 per share, which has improved by 8 cents over the past 30 days, suggesting 274.27% year-over-year improvement.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Lumentum Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumentum Holdings Inc. Quote

Conclusion

LITE's premium valuation is justified by its foundational role in AI optical infrastructure, a sold-out supply environment and a product portfolio spanning four simultaneously ramping growth drivers. The company's rapid share price appreciation reflects growing market recognition of its ability to scale complex photonic technology at pace and deliver on an expanding contracted backlog. With earnings estimates trending meaningfully higher and the transition to higher-speed architectures continuing to drive better pricing across the portfolio, LITE appears well-positioned to sustain its momentum despite the elevated P/S multiple.



Lumentum currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock at current levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.