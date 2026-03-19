Should Investors Buy Knight-Swift Stock Post Dividend Hike?

Last month, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX stated that its board of directors had announced an increase in its quarterly dividend payout, reflecting the company’s commitment to boosting shareholder value, apart from underlining confidence in its business.

Dividend-paying stocks provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty, like the current scenario.

Given this backdrop, the question that naturally arises is: Should investors buy, hold, or sell KNX stock now? A more in-depth analysis is needed to make that determination. Before diving into KNX’s investment prospects, let’s take a glance at its financial numbers.

KNX Recent Dividend Increase of 11.1%

On Feb. 12, 2026, Knight-Swift’s board of directors approved a dividend hike of 11.1%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 20 cents per share (80 cents annualized) from 18 cents (72 cents annualized). The raised dividend is expected to be paid out on March 23, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6. The move reflects KNX’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

With the quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share, KNX's dividend yield is currently pegged at 1.51%. Knight-Swift has raised its quarterly dividend annually for seven consecutive years for a 233% overall increase. Consistent and rising dividend payments may encourage investors to stay invested, thus stemming price declines. As a reflection of its shareholder-friendly stance, in 2022, 2023 and 2024, KNX paid dividends of $78.30 million, $91.14 million and $104.15 million, respectively. During 2025, KNX paid dividends of $117.44 million. Such shareholder-friendly initiatives should boost investor confidence and positively impact the bottom line.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Quote

Other Factors Working in Favor of KNX Stock

Apart from being shareholder-friendly, Knight-Swift has been active on the acquisition front to strengthen its revenue stream, which is likely to drive growth and margin expansion.

Knight-Swift has proactively reduced its tractor fleet to better align with demand, which helps improve asset utilization and profitability as market conditions improve. To this end, Knight-Swift announced (on March 16, 2026) that it has inked a deal with TRANSTEX, a cleantech leader in emission-reducing solutions for the transportation sector. Per the deal, TRANSTEX will be purchasing FleetAero assets from Knight-Swift. The capacity discipline is a major tailwind for this trucking company.

KNX Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock have gained 34% over the past six months, outperforming the transportation-truck industry’s 32.4% surge, as well as that of other industry players, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) and Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) within the same time frame.

KNX Stock’s Six-Month Price Comparison



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Attractive Valuation Picture for KNX Stock

KNX looks cheap from a valuation standpoint. Considering the forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S-F12M), KNX is trading at a discount compared to the industry.

The stock has a forward 12-month P/S-F12M of 1.08X compared with 2.20X for the industry over the past five years. The company’s forward 12-month P/S-F12M ratio is also below the median level of 1.12X over the past five years. These factors indicate that the stock’s valuation is attractive. KNX has a Value Score of B.

KNX P/S Ratio (Forward 12 Months) Vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Headwinds Weighing on KNX Stock

Knight-Swift’s bottom line is burdened by a rise in operating expenses. The upside is due to an increase in high costs related to salaries, wages, and benefits, equipment, maintenance, fuel and other expenses. During 2025, salaries, wages and benefits expenses rose 4.7% year over year, while expenses on operations and maintenance rose marginally year over year. As a result, total operating expenses grew 1.2% year over year in 2025. High costs naturally put pressure on margins.

The still-high inflation reading continues to hurt consumer sentiment and growth expectations. With labor and material costs showing no signs of letting off, the ability to pass these increases through to the consumer will determine the profitability of trucking companies like KNX.

The truck industry, of which Knight-Swift is an integral part, has been persistently battling a driver shortage for several years. As old drivers are retiring, trucking companies are finding it difficult to find new drivers to take their place since the low-paying job mostly does not appeal to the younger generation.

What Do Earnings Estimates Say for KNX?

The negative sentiment surrounding KNX stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2026 earnings has been revised downward in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 earnings has also been projected northward in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

Not an Opportune Time to Buy KNX Stock

It is understood that KNX stock is currently attractively valued. Consistent shareholder-friendly initiatives boost investor confidence and positively impact the bottom line. Knight-Swift has raised its quarterly dividend annually for seven consecutive years for a 233% overall increase. Apart from being shareholder-friendly, the company has been active on the acquisition front to strengthen its revenue stream, which is likely to drive growth and margin expansion. Knight-Swift has proactively reduced its tractor fleet to better align with demand, which helps improve asset utilization and profitability as market conditions improve.

Despite these positives, we advise investors not to buy KNX stock now as it continues to suffer from high costs related to salaries, wages, and benefits, equipment, maintenance, fuel, and other expenses. Driver shortage continues to be another major concern. Considering all these factors, we advise investors to wait for a better entry point and not buy KNX now. For those who already own the stock, it will be prudent to stay invested. The company’s current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) justifies our analysis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.