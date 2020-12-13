Should Investors Buy Inovio for Its Coronavirus Vaccine?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) is trailing the leaders with its coronavirus vaccine, INO-4800. Some of the slow start is tied to manufacturing issues for one of the inputs for the vaccine. In this video from Motley Fool Live recorded on Dec. 7, Corinne Cardina, bureau chief of healthcare and cannabis, and Fool.com contributor Brian Orelli discuss the issues and where Inovio is in the development of its vaccine candidate.

10 stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Inovio Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Corinne Cardina: Inovio announced that it is expanding its plasmid manufacturing capabilities by adding an agreement with Kaneka Eurogentec. Can you explain what Inovio's DNA vaccine mechanism is, and whether this is innovative?

Brian Orelli: This is INO-4800. It's a DNA-based vaccine, so that you put the DNA into the patients, then it makes mRNA just like the mRNA vaccines do, and then the mRNA makes proteins, and the body recognizes it as foreign and creates antibodies. There are contractors that are making the DNA plasmid part of the DNA vaccine.

Cardina: What does this new contract tell us about Inovio's plans for its COVID vaccine candidate, and can you remind us where it is in the pipeline?

Orelli: The first manufacturer that they had for the DNA plasmids couldn't meet the goal of making 100 million doses, and then that company wouldn't release it's tech to third-party manufacturers because Inovio was trying to get third-party manufacturers. This new company has their own tech, so they don't need the tech released. So they're going to make the DNA.

It's in phase 2 development. The big risk here, compared to other companies, is that they need a delivery system, so they have a machine that injects the DNA into your cells. So they have to not only develop the vaccine, but they also have to develop this injection system. So I think that's the biggest risk with Inovio.

Brian Orelli, PhD, Corinne Cardina, and The Motley Fool have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.