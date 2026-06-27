Should Investors Buy Infleqtion to Ride the Quantum Computing Rally?

Key Points

Infleqtion's partnership with Nvidia will make it easier for the pure play to gain market share.

With the U.S. government ramping up its quantum computing investments, the Department of Commerce has selected Infleqtion for $100 million in proposed funding.

The race for quantum computing leadership is starting to heat up among tech giants and countries.

10 stocks we like better than Infleqtion ›

Quantum computing is still in its early innings, but if the technology reaches the potential that some see for it, the industry could mint many millionaires among its investors. Grand View Research projects that the quantum computing market will grow at a 22.3% compound annual rate through 2033, and Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) may be one of the best ways to get exposure to this opportunity.

Its partnership with Nvidia shows that Infleqtion is a serious player

Like most quantum computing pure plays, Infleqtion doesn't have much revenue to support its multibillion-dollar market cap. The company's top line was only $9.5 million in the first quarter, and it booked more than $30 million in net losses.

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The company is developing quantum computers that should be able to solve highly complex problems that classical computers can't. Infleqtion has partnered with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to integrate its neutral-atom quantum processing units with the tech giant's hardware and software, with the goal of driving the next era of high-performance computing.

That partnership strengthens Infleqtion's reputation while also giving it access to more talent and capital. The combined technology will also be more convenient for AI data center operators to make use of, since it bridges quantum computing technology with the GPUs they already use, and therefore won't require a major overhaul.

In other words, it will be easier to integrate Infleqtion's offerings into established AI infrastructure than the technologies of many of its competitors.

The development of quantum computing is accelerating

It's not just tech companies that are spearheading the push to quantum computing with investments and initiatives. The Trump administration recently issued an executive order for the government to develop policies that could accelerate quantum computing development in America.

"The United States must take a cohesive, whole-of-government approach to accelerate deployment and commercialization of quantum computing, sensing, and networking," President Donald Trump wrote.

Infleqtion already has a good relationship with the government. It was recently selected by the U.S. Department of Commerce for $100 million in proposed funding to advance quantum computing. As Washington ramps up its investments in the technology, there is a good chance more of that capital will flow into Infleqtion's coffers. The day after Trump's announcement, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would make similar investments in that nation's quantum computing efforts. Clearly, the quantum race is starting to heat up.

"Infleqtion has one of the industry's broadest quantum technology portfolios, spanning quantum computing, advanced sensing, and space-based quantum systems," the company said in a press release that covered the executive order.

Quantum computing will have many applications, and it's even expected to be part of the space economy. Infleqtion is one of the early leaders on that front: It was a key contributor to the launch of America's Quantum Space Initiative. That private sector initiative is designed to "help advance the development and deployment of quantum technologies for future space systems."

Infleqtion may still be burning through cash, but it's in the right business at the right time. Government funding and an Nvidia partnership are just two of the catalysts that could help Infleqtion gain market share rapidly once it can develop its quantum computing technology to the point where it can be commercialized.

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.