Should Investors Buy Home Depot's (HD) Stock as Q2 Earnings Approach?

Markets will get more results from large retailers next week with Home Depot HD set to release its Q2 report on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors will be hoping the home improvement retailer will be able to reach expectations and perhaps offer positive guidance with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate currently at 6.47%, its lowest level in over a year.



Image Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

Q2 Expectations for HD

Based on Zacks estimates, Home Depot’s Q2 sales are expected to dip -1% to $42.62 billion compared to $42.92 billion in the comparative quarter. Earnings estimates of $4.55 per share would reflect a -2% decrease from Q2 EPS of $4.65 a year ago.

However, Home Depot has surpassed the Zacks EPS Consensus for 16 consecutive quarters posting an average earnings surprise of 1.99% in its last four quarterly reports.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Recent Performance

Despite Home Depot’s consistency, inflationary fears regarding higher mortgage rates affecting consumer shppong on home improvement goods has derailed HD which is only up +6% in the last year. This is near the performance of its arch rival Lowe’s LOW but has noticeably lagged the S&P 500's +19%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Comparison

At current levels, Home Depot’s stock trades at 22.8X forward earnings with EPS expected to be virtually flat in its current fiscal 2025 but projected to rise 5% in FY26 to $16.03 per share. Notably, Home Depot trades at a slight premium to Lowe’s 19.3X forward earnings multiple but is roughly on par with the S&P 500’s 22.4X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Ahead of its Q2 report, Home Depot’s stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). While Home Depot’s long-term growth prospects are still attractive more upside in HD will rely upon the ability to reach or exceed earnings expectations and hopefully mentioning it will be a beneficiary of lower rates going forward.

