Should Investors Buy, Hold, or Sell Vertiv Stock Post Q2 Earnings?

Vertiv VRT shares have gained 8.3% since it reported second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, 2026. The uptick can be attributed to strong organic sales growth, driven by higher adjusted operating profit and robust performance across its regional segments.



Click here to check the details of Vertiv’s second-quarter 2026 results.



Vertiv shares have gained 49.1% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s increase of 11.7%. The Zacks Computers - IT Services industry declined 20.8% in the same time frame.



Vertiv’s shares have also outperformed its peers, which include Super Micro Computer SMCI and Amphenol APH. Both Super Micro Computer and Amphenol are expanding their capabilities in the AI and data center infrastructure markets. While Amphenol shares rallied 18.9%, Super Micro Computer shares have lost 3% year to date.



The outperformance of VRT stock can be attributed to its rich partner base and extensive product portfolio spanning thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbars and modular solutions. Vertiv remains leveraged to rising data center power and thermal needs as AI deployments drive higher infrastructure density and faster build cycles.

VRT Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv Capitalizes on Strong AI Data Center Growth

Vertiv is benefiting from robust demand across its core markets, particularly in the Americas and APAC regions. In the second quarter of 2026, net sales increased 24% year over year, with the Americas and APAC both growing 29%. EMEA also returned to positive net sales growth.



This broad-based demand is driven by accelerating digital transformation and the expansion of data centers, both of which require Vertiv’s advanced power and thermal management solutions. The company’s strong pipeline and accelerating sales cycles, especially among hyperscalers, enterprise and colocation customers, have underpinned this growth.



The company has rapidly expanded its global manufacturing footprint by adding new capacity in Malaysia, expanding five large plants in the Americas and increasing chiller capacity in EMEA. These investments have enabled Vertiv to deliver increasingly complex data center infrastructure solutions at scale, positioning the company as a leader in supporting next-generation AI data centers.



The company’s strategic investment in expanding global manufacturing capacity has been a major growth driver. The company in July 2026 announced investments at its Tognana campus near Padua, Italy, to expand manufacturing and testing capabilities for AI-ready data center cooling systems.



The expansion is expected to double regional chiller production capacity by the end of 2026 and add a large-scale testing laboratory in early 2027 to validate chillers integrated with liquid cooling systems under high-density AI workloads. The investment strengthens Vertiv's ability to meet growing demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure while accelerating product development, testing and customer deployment of advanced thermal management solutions.

VRT Gains From Strong Portfolio and Strategic Acquisitions

Vertiv is benefiting from strategic acquisitions and innovation in its product portfolio. The recent acquisitions of ThermoKey and Strategic Thermal Labs have expanded Vertiv’s capabilities in heat rejection and high-density thermal management, respectively. These moves enhance Vertiv’s ability to offer comprehensive solutions across the thermal spectrum, from heat rejection to direct-to-chip cooling. In the second quarter of 2026, acquisitions contributed 5% to revenues.



The company’s collaborations with leading technology partners like NVIDIA NVDA and Foxconn’s VisionBay AI have positioned Vertiv at the forefront of deploying advanced power and cooling architectures, further differentiating the company in a rapidly evolving market.



In July 2026, Vertiv recently announced the deployment of its integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure and installation services to support the Naval Postgraduate School’s new NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI system.



The project creates a locally operated AI environment for research, education, digital engineering and simulation while demonstrating how existing facilities can be upgraded for high-density AI computing.



Built around Vertiv’s SmartIT integrated AI infrastructure, the deployment combines power distribution, liquid cooling, racks and commissioning services into a repeatable design, enabling faster AI deployments, lower integration risks and scalable expansion for future accelerated computing workloads. The project further strengthens Vertiv’s collaboration with NVIDIA as enterprises and institutions accelerate deployment of next-generation AI infrastructure.

VRT Initiates Positive Q3 2026 Guidance

Vertiv’s expanding AI data center footprint and manufacturing capacity signal further upside potential. For the third quarter of 2026, Vertiv expects net sales of $3.65 billion to $3.85 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.77 to $1.83 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s third-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.75 billion, suggesting growth of 40.27% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $1.81 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 45.97%.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv Stock Is Trading at a Premium

Vertiv is currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of D.



In terms of the trailing 12-month Price/Book, Vertiv is currently trading at 19.5X compared with the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 10.18X.

VRT's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which are driving order growth. These factors justify the company’s premium valuation.



Vertiv stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.