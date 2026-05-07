Should Investors Buy, Hold, or Sell ALAB Stock Post Q1 Earnings?

Astera Labs ALAB shares have lost 0.8% since it reported first-quarter 2026 results on Tuesday. The decline can be attributed to the continued high R&D expenses and ongoing investments in acquisitions and new design centers, which have increased operating costs. Challenging macroeconomic uncertainties and stiff competition remain a headwind.



Click here to check the details of ALAB's first-quarter 2026 results.



However, Astera Labs shares have gained 28.6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 11.9% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 12.7% over the same time frame. The outperformance can be attributed to the strong demand for their AI connectivity products, especially the Scorpio and Aries portfolios.

ALAB Stock's Performance



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ALAB Benefits From Strong Demand for PCIe Solution

ALAB is rapidly expanding its portfolio to address the growing demands of AI infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Its product portfolio, including Scorpio, Aries, and Taurus, has been a key catalyst.



The Scorpio product family, particularly the Scorpio X-Series and P-Series PCIe 6 switches, has seen strong momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, ALAB expanded its market-leading Scorpio P-Series PCIe-6 Fabric Switch family to span 32- to 320-lane configurations, enabling flexible deployment across hyperscale and AI infrastructure environments. The company also enhanced infrastructure fleet management with customer-optimized firmware and COSMOS embedded software, while expecting multi-customer shipments in the second half of 2026 and broader volume ramps in 2027.



Further expanding its portfolio, ALAB recently announced the launch of the Scorpio X-Series 320-lane Smart Fabric Switch, the industry’s largest open, memory-semantic fabric switch designed for frontier AI lab workloads.



The platform supports diverse accelerators through open and proprietary protocols. At the same time, innovations like Hypercast and In-Network Compute can double the collective performance of operations, reduce latency and improve token economics for agentic inference. Production ramp is expected in the second half of 2026, targeting the rapidly growing $20 billion merchant scale-up market by 2030.

ALAB Benefits From Strong UALink Growth

ALAB is benefiting from strong growth in UALink, an open standard scale-up connectivity protocol designed to address the increasing demands of AI infrastructure. UALink combines the memory semantics of PCIe and the fast speed of Ethernet, but is devoid of the software complexity and performance limitations of Ethernet.



In the first quarter of 2026, ALAB collaborated with the UALink Consortium to publish the new UALink 2.0 specification, introducing advanced capabilities such as In-Network Compute, confidential computing and multi-path routing while preserving its foundational memory-semantic model. These enhancements strengthen scalability, security and resiliency, further supporting an open, vendor-neutral AI compute fabric designed to meet evolving industry demands.

ALAB Offers Strong Q2 Guidance

Aster Labs is benefiting from strong demand for its Aries, Taurus, and Scorpio product families, all of which are expected to drive growth in the second quarter of 2025.



For the second quarter of 2026, ALAB expects revenues between $355 million and $365 million, implying 15% to 18% sequential growth.



Earnings are expected to be between 68 cents and 70 cents per share for the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year increase of 25%.

Astera Labs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Astera Labs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Astera Labs, Inc. Quote

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

Despite an expanding portfolio and strong partner base, ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Marvell Technology MRVL, Credo Technology CRDO, and Cisco Systems CSCO. Marvell Technology, Credo Technology and Cisco Systems are all expanding their footprints in the AI infrastructure space.



Marvell Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In March 2026, Marvell and NVIDIA announced a strategic partnership to connect Marvell to the NVIDIA AI factory and AI-RAN ecosystem through NVIDIA NVLink Fusion. With this partnership, the two companies will be able to offer customers building on NVIDIA architectures a greater choice and flexibility in developing next-generation infrastructure. The companies will also collaborate on silicon photonics technology. NVIDIA has invested $2 billion in Marvell Technology.



Cisco has been integrating AI into its product portfolios across networking, security, collaboration and observability. Strong demand for Cisco’s products in developing AI infrastructure has been a game-changer for the company. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers hit $2.1 billion, and Cisco expects more than $3 billion in AI infrastructure revenues from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026.



Credo Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In March 2026, Credo Technology launched its Robin optical DSP family, featuring AI-optimized 800G and 400G transceiver solutions with enhanced signal integrity, lower power consumption, integrated SiPh and EML drivers, and up to 50% PCB space savings for scalable AI data center networks.

ALAB Shares Trade at a Premium

Astera Labs’ stock is trading at a premium, as suggested by the Value Score of F.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales, ALAB is trading at 24.54X, higher than the Computer & Technology sector’s 6.61X.

ALAB's Valuation



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Conclusion

Astera Labs’ strong fundamentals, expanding partnerships and rising AI demand reinforce its leadership in connectivity solutions. However, elevated R&D spending, acquisition-related investments and aggressive expansion efforts are pressuring profitability in the near term. Stiff competition and stretched valuation also remain a concern.



Astera Labs currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.