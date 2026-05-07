Should Investors Buy EMCOR Stock After Impressive Q1 Earnings?

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, with both earnings and revenues exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.9% and 9.7%, respectively. The company also delivered strong year-over-year growth across key metrics. Shares of EMCOR have gained 13.2% since the earnings release, reflecting positive investor sentiment toward its strong execution and raised 2026 guidance.

Digging Deeper Into EMCOR’s Q1 Results

Adjusted earnings per share stood at $6.84, up 26.4% from the prior-year quarter, while revenues of $4.63 billion increased 19.7%. This growth was driven by strong performance across network and communications, supported by continued momentum in data center projects. Operating margin in the quarter was 8.7%, up 50 basis points year over year from 8.2%, driven by operating leverage and efficient execution. Supported by strong revenues and improved execution across construction segments, operating income grew 26.7% year over year to $403.8 million. Furthermore, EMCOR raised its 2026 revenue and earnings guidance, backed by strong demand trends and record remaining performance obligations. (read more: EMCOR Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Rise Y/Y, Stock Up)

EME Stock Outperforms Peers, Industry & Market

So far this year, shares of this Connecticut-based infrastructure service provider have gained 54.2%, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, the stock has outperformed some other players, including Dycom Industries DY, Tutor Perini TPC and KBR, Inc. KBR. In the said period, Dycom and Tutor Perini have rallied 35.5% and 44.7%, respectively, while KBR has declined 12.7%. Let us take a closer look at the factors shaping EMCOR stock’s prospects.

Strong Data Center Demand Supports EMCOR’s Construction Operations

EMCOR is benefiting from strong activity across the network and communications projects, particularly within data center infrastructure. Increased customer scope, mission-critical project activity and demand across institutional, manufacturing and industrial, healthcare, and water and wastewater markets supported performance during the quarter.



The electrical construction segment generated 33.1% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter, while mechanical construction revenues increased 28.9%. Network and communications remained the largest growth driver, with mechanical construction benefiting from higher cooling requirements and advancements in liquid cooling for AI data centers. EMCOR also expanded its geographic footprint and scope of services to support customer demand. With AI infrastructure investments remaining strong, data center activity is expected to remain a key growth driver going forward.

Robust Project Activity Drives Record RPOs

Strong project awards across several end markets supported record Remaining Performance Obligations (“RPOs”) and improved visibility for EMCOR. As of March 31, 2026, RPOs totaled $15.62 billion, reflecting a 32.9% increase from $11.75 billion in the prior-year period and sequential growth from $13.25 billion at year-end 2025.



The increase was driven by demand across network and communications, water and wastewater, institutional and healthcare markets. Management also highlighted strong momentum in AI infrastructure, cloud infrastructure and digital transformation projects, along with increased activity in upgraded lab space and healthcare facility modernization projects. With no signs of slowing demand in the data center vertical, EMCOR appears well positioned to maintain healthy project activity levels.

Improved Project Mix Benefits Building Services Operations

EMCOR’s building services business delivered solid performance in the first quarter, supported by execution within the mechanical services division and a favorable mix of higher-margin service and controls projects.



The business also benefited from restructuring actions completed last year, which reduced overhead costs and improved the contract portfolio mix. Higher activity across repair service, service maintenance, and building automation and controls projects supported overall segment performance. With improved cost structure and a profitable contract mix, the building services business is expected to support steady operational performance.

EMCOR Raises 2026 Guidance on Strong Visibility

Backed by strong demand trends and record RPOs, EMCOR raised its full-year 2026 guidance. The company now expects revenues between $18.50 billion and $19.25 billion, up from the previous guided range of $17.75 billion to $18.50 billion. The revenue expectation implies growth from $16.99 billion reported in 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are now projected between $28.25 and $29.75, up from the prior projection of $27.25 to $29.25. The projected figure also compares favorably with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $25.87 reported in 2025, while operating margin guidance remained unchanged at 9% to 9.4%. Supported by demand across data centers, manufacturing, healthcare and institutional markets, the company expects strong operating performance to continue through 2026.

Earnings Estimate Revision of EME

EME’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past seven days to $28.67 and $31.34 per share, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 10.8% and 9.31%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EME’s Premium Valuation

EME stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.98, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EMCOR stock also appears overvalued compared with other peer companies. Dycom, Tutor Perini and KBR have a forward P/E of 31.4, 19.7 and 8.46, respectively.

How to Play EMCOR Stock?

EMCOR is benefiting from strong demand across data center, healthcare, institutional and manufacturing markets. Record RPOs, improving visibility across construction and services operations, and a raised 2026 guidance provide strong support for growth. Upward earnings estimate revisions also reflect improving earnings prospects as the company continues to benefit from strong project activity and execution across key end markets.



That said, premium valuation levels compared with peers may limit upside potential in the near term and create some volatility in the stock.



Even so, backed by healthy demand trends, strong operational execution and solid visibility into future projects, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears well positioned for continued growth. Investors may consider adding EME stock to their portfolio.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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