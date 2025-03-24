Should Investors Buy Dropbox Stock Now After Its 12% YTD Decline?

Dropbox DBX shares slid 11.8% year to date (YTD), underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 8% and the Zacks Internet Services industry’s drop of 11.4%.



This underperformance was led by sluggish 1.4% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, signaling challenges in expanding the customer base. Mounting competition from larger tech firms offering integrated cloud storage and uncertainty surrounding monetizing new product offerings create challenges.



However, Dropbox continues to expand its AI-powered solutions and enterprise-focused services, leveraging automation to enhance productivity and growing its paid user base with value-added features, such as advanced security and collaboration tools. AI-driven products are expected to increase platform value.



These factors have aided DBX in outperforming its peers, including Akamai Technologies AKAM, Sprout Social SPT and Inuvo INUV, over the same period.

Akamai Technologies, Sprout Social and Inuvo shares have declined 15.3%, 18.1% and 32.6%, respectively, year to date.

Expanding Portfolio Powers DBX

Dropbox's File Sync and Share service enables users to store, synchronize and share files seamlessly across devices and platforms. This foundational service has positioned DBX as a leader in the $11.6-billion content-sharing and collaboration applications market, holding a 20.9% market share.



Designed to boost productivity, Dropbox Dash is a universal search tool that seamlessly integrates with multiple applications, enabling users to quickly find and access content across platforms. The successful launch of Dash for business in the fourth quarter of 2024 received positive customer reception and exceeded sales goals.



Dropbox Sign and DocSend play a crucial role in strengthening Dropbox’s portfolio, offering enhanced secure document management and sharing capabilities. These solutions not only drive user adoption but also increase enterprise engagement.

Dropbox Gains From Strong User Adoption

DBX's sustained success is underpinned by a robust, and expanding user and customer base. As of the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported 18.22 million paying users, reflecting a steady increase from previous years. This growth trajectory underscores Dropbox's ability to attract and retain customers, highlighting the value and reliability of its services.



The growing customer base has positively impacted Dropbox’s financial performance. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the average revenue per paying user (ARPU) rose to $140.23 from $139.38 in the previous year, reflecting successful monetization strategies and stronger customer engagement.

Earnings Estimates Trend Upward

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 62 cents, down by a penny over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates 6.90% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



For 2025, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.54 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.01%.



DBX’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.72%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

DBX’s Zacks Rank

Dropbox currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

