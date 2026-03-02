Should Investors Buy CSX Stock Post Its Latest Dividend Hike?

Last week, CSX Corporation (CSX) stated that its board of directors had announced an increase in its quarterly dividend payout, reflecting the company’s commitment to boosting shareholder value, apart from underlining confidence in its business.

Dividend-paying stocks provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty, like the current scenario.

Given this backdrop, the question that naturally arises is: Should investors buy, hold, or sell CSX stock now? A more in-depth analysis is needed to make that determination. Before diving into CSX’s investment prospects, let’s take a glance at its financial numbers.

CSX Recent Dividend Increase of 7.6%

On Feb. 26, 2026, CSX’s board of directors approved a dividend hike of 7.6%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 14 cents per share (56 cents annualized) from 13 cents (52 cents annualized). The raised dividend will be paid out on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 27. The move reflects CSX’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

Notably, CSX has been consistently making efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, which are encouraging. Continuing the shareholder-friendly approach, CSX rewarded its shareholders in 2022 through a combination of cash dividends ($852 million) and share repurchases ($4.73 billion). During 2023, CSX repurchased shares worth $3.48 billion and paid $882 million in cash dividends. During 2024, CSX repurchased shares worth $2.23 billion and paid $930 million in cash dividends. During 2025, CSX repurchased shares worth $1.39 billion and paid $972 million in the form of dividend payments. Such shareholder-friendly initiatives should boost investor confidence and positively impact the bottom line.

Other Factors Working in Favor of CSX Stock

Apart from being shareholder-friendly, CSX's focus on improving workplace safety for employees is also commendable. As a reflection of this, the Federal Railroad Administration or FRA Personal Injury Frequency Index, a measure of the number of FRA-reportable injuries per 200,000 man-hours improved to 0.94 in 2025 from 1.23 in 2024.The FRA train accident rate improved to 3.08 in 2025 from 3.56 in 2024.

Meanwhile, CSX has been consistently making efforts to strengthen its relations with its employees. To this end, the railroad company has entered into multi-year collective bargaining agreements with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen and the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Forgers & Helpers; the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen in 2025 for the well being of its employees. CSX is currently engaged in bargaining with SMART-TD to consolidate separate territories, workforces, and execute a single-system collective agreement. Such deals reflect the employee-friendly attitude of CSX, through which it strives to maintain cordial relations with its employees and the unions representing them, thereby providing a healthy work environment at CSX.

CSX Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock have gained 32.2% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry’s 19.1% surge, as well as that of other industry players, Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI), within the same time frame.

CSX Stock’s Six-Month Price Comparison

Headwinds Weighing on CSX Stock

Rail network issues due to headwinds like locomotive or crew/labor shortages and other service disruptions represent a major challenge for CSX. Network issues or supply chain constraints are likely to adversely impact service levels in turn hurting operating efficiency or volume of shipments. With labor costs being high, operating expenses are elevated, in turn hurting the bottom line.

CSX’s balance sheet scenario looks disappointing. The company ended fourth-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $675 million, lower than the current debt level of $708 million. This implies that the company does not have sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations. Further, CSX’s long-term debt has increased to $18.1 billion at fourth-quarter 2025-end from $17.8 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2024.

Coal market weakness is a major headwind for CSX. The weak coal market has resulted in below-par coal revenues. Coal revenues fell 15% year over year to $1.9 billion in 2025. Coal volumes decreased 2% year over year in 2025.

Stock prices of railroad companies are notoriously volatile. As such, shares of CSX may not be suitable for investors who are not comfortable with the often substantial day-to-day volatility.

What Do Earnings Estimates Say for CSX?

The negative sentiment surrounding CSX stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2026 and second-quarter of 2026 earnings has been revised downward in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 earnings has also been projected northward in the past 60 days.

The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

Unattractive Valuation Picture for CSX Stock

CSX looks expensive from a valuation standpoint. Considering the forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/E-F12M), CSX is trading at a premium compared to the industry.

The stock has a forward 12-month P/E-F12M of 22.61X compared with 21.76X for the industry over the past five years. The company’s forward 12-month P/E-F12M ratio is also above the median level of 17.35X over the past five years. These factors indicate that the stock’s valuation is unattractive. CSX has a Value Score of D.

CSX P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months) Vs. Industry

Not an Opportune Time to Buy CSX Stock

CSX's consistent efforts to continue rewarding its shareholders by paying dividends and buying back shares look appreciative. The company's focus onimproving workplace safety for employees is also commendable. Meanwhile, CSX has been consistently making efforts to strengthen its relations with its employees through the multi-year collective bargaining agreements with the unions (representing the employees).

Despite these positives, we advise investors not to buy CSX stock now due to the headwinds it continues to face such as high debt load & soft coal market. The weak coal market has resulted in below-par coal revenues. Supply chain disturbances and network-related issues represent major challenges for CSX. Elevated capital expenditures also represent a cause of worry. CSX's management expects 2026 capex to be below $2.4 billion. Share price volatility coupled with unattractive valuation act as other concerns.

We, therefore, advise investors to wait for a better entry point. For those who already own the stock, it will be prudent to stay invested. The company’s current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) justifies our analysis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

