Should Investors Buy CSX Stock Despite Its Higher Valuation?

CSX Corporation (CSX) looks expensive from a valuation standpoint. Considering the forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/E-F12M), CSX is trading at a premium compared to the industry.

The stock has a forward 12-month P/E-F12M of 23.63X compared with 21.95X for the industry over the past five years. The company’s forward 12-month P/E-F12M ratio is also above the median level of 17.35X over the past five years. These factors indicate that the stock’s valuation is unattractive. CSX has a Value Score of D.

CSX P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months) Vs. Industry

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Now, the question is whether it is worth buying, holding, or selling the CSX stock at current prices. Let us delve deeper to find out.

Factors Working in Favor of CSX Stock

CSX's focus on improving workplace safety for employees is also commendable. As a reflection of this, the Federal Railroad Administration's (FRA) Personal Injury Frequency Index, a measure of the number of FRA-reportable injuries per 200,000 man-hours, improved to 0.94 in 2025 from 1.23 in 2024. The FRA train accident rate improved to 3.08 in 2025 from 3.56 in 2024.

Meanwhile, CSX has been consistently making efforts to strengthen its relations with its employees. To this end, the railroad company has entered into multi-year collective bargaining agreements with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen and the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Forgers & Helpers; the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen in 2025 for the well-being of its employees. CSX is currently engaged in bargaining with SMART-TD to consolidate separate territories, workforces and execute a single-system collective agreement. Such deals reflect the employee-friendly attitude of CSX, through which it strives to maintain cordial relations with its employees and the unions representing them, thereby providing a healthy work environment at CSX.

Additionally, CSX has been consistently making efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, which are encouraging. Continuing the shareholder-friendly approach, CSX rewarded its shareholders in 2022 through a combination of cash dividends ($852 million) and share repurchases ($4.73 billion). During 2023, CSX repurchased shares worth $3.48 billion and paid $882 million in cash dividends. During 2024, CSX repurchased shares worth $2.23 billion and paid $930 million in cash dividends. During 2025, CSX repurchased shares worth $1.39 billion and paid $972 million in the form of dividend payments. During first-quarter 2026, CSX repurchased shares worth $222 million and paid $260 million in the form of dividend payments. Such shareholder-friendly initiatives should boost investor confidence and positively impact the bottom line.

CSX Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of CSX have gained 31.3% so far this year, outperforming the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry’s 20% surge, as well as that of other industry players, Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI), within the same time frame.

CSX Stock’s YTD Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Do Earnings Estimates Say for CSX?

The positive sentiment surrounding CSX stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter 2026 as well as third-quarter of 2026 earnings, has been revised upward in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for full year 2026 and 2027 earnings has also been projected northward in the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Time to Buy CSX Stock

CSX’s focus on improving workplace safety for employees is also commendable. Meanwhile, CSX has been consistently making efforts to strengthen its relations with its employees through the multi-year collective bargaining agreements with the unions (representing the employees). The company’s consistent efforts to continue rewarding its shareholders by paying dividends and buying back shares look appreciative.

We believe that the positives surrounding the stock (as highlighted throughout the write-up) outweigh the concerns regarding high debt load, weak coal market, supply chain disturbances, network-related issues and share price volatility coupled with unattractive valuation. We, therefore, suggest investors add CSX stock to their portfolios for healthy returns. The company’s Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) further supports our thesis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.