Should Investors Buy Costco Stock Now After Strong April Retail Sales?

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST April sales update offers fresh insight into the retail giant’s momentum. A dominant force in the warehouse club space with a long track record of growth, Costco has remained an investor favorite. However, the latest sales figures raise a key question: Should investors buy the stock now, hold their positions or book profits?



The April report showed solid comparable sales growth across regions, along with accelerating e-commerce sales. This reinforces the view that Costco’s operational execution and customer loyalty remain strong despite a challenging retail backdrop.

Breaking Down Costco’s April Sales Report

Costco’s membership-driven model remains a core strength, with high renewal rates ensuring a dependable revenue stream. Its efficient supply chain and bulk purchasing power enable competitive pricing, reinforcing its strong market position. This combination of customer loyalty and operational efficiency continues to give Costco an advantage in a competitive retail landscape.



For the four weeks ended May 3, 2026, Costco reported an 11.6% year-over-year increase in total comparable sales, reflecting broad-based momentum across geographies. Comparable sales rose 11.7% in the United States and 11.5% in both Canada and Other International markets, indicating resilient demand despite macroeconomic uncertainty. (Read: Costco's April Sales Growth Highlights Strength in Membership Model)



However, a closer look at the report shows that part of the growth was aided by calendar-related factors. April included an extra shopping day compared with the prior year due to the Easter shift, which boosted total and comparable sales by roughly 1.5% to 2%. Even after adjusting for this benefit, Costco’s underlying sales trends remained solid, suggesting that customer traffic and spending patterns continue to hold up well.

Unlocking Costco’s Growth Drivers

Costco continues to demonstrate the strength of its membership-driven model, which underpins a stable and recurring revenue base. The annual fee structure not only ensures predictable income but also reinforces a sense of exclusivity and value for members. This dynamic was evident in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 when membership fee income advanced 13.6% year over year, supported by robust renewal rates of 92.1% in the United States and Canada and 89.7% globally, highlighting strong customer engagement.



The company’s focus on value remains central to its competitive positioning. By offering high-quality merchandise at prices lower than its peers, Costco reinforces customer loyalty and encourages frequent store visits. Its curated merchandising strategy, featuring a dynamic assortment of essentials, seasonal goods and unique offerings, keeps the shopping experience engaging while driving incremental purchases.



Private label expansion remains a key differentiator, with the Kirkland Signature brand playing an important role in driving both customer loyalty and margin efficiency. Known for delivering premium quality at compelling price points, Kirkland enhances Costco’s value proposition. The ongoing addition of new products across categories further strengthens brand equity and supports profitability. Costco launched about 30 new Kirkland items in the second quarter.



At the same time, Costco is leveraging technology to enhance the overall member experience and operational efficiency. Investments in digital capabilities are yielding tangible results, with online sales benefiting from strong traffic growth across both the website and mobile app. Enhancements such as mobile payment solutions, pharmacy pre-payment options and in-store automation initiatives are streamlining the shopping and complementing the company’s integrated omnichannel approach.



Costco’s growth trajectory remains supported by a disciplined expansion strategy. The company continues to add new warehouse locations in high-potential markets while maintaining a measured pace that supports productivity and returns. For fiscal 2026, the company expects to open 28 net new warehouses and is targeting 30-plus warehouse openings annually over the longer term. With plans to accelerate new openings in the coming years, this steady expansion, combined with strong membership growth, positions Costco well to sustain long-term revenue and earnings momentum.

Costco Holds Ground Amid Intensifying Competition

Costco's impressive sales figures come at a time when competition across retail is intensifying. Rivals such as Ross Stores, Inc. ROST, Dollar General Corporation DG and Target Corporation TGT are expanding product assortments, improving supply-chain efficiency, and enhancing both in-store and digital experiences to capture greater market share. These retailers are also sharpening their value propositions through competitive pricing, private-label expansion and targeted promotions.



Despite these pressures, Costco continues to hold its ground through its membership-driven model, strong customer loyalty and value-focused pricing strategy. Its bulk purchasing power and efficient operations help maintain a competitive edge, while steady traffic trends and solid comparable sales growth indicate that consumers continue to favor Costco in a challenging retail environment.



Still, margins remain an area to watch, particularly amid concerns surrounding deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses. Foreign exchange volatility and potential tariffs on key imports also add uncertainty to the broader outlook.

How Attractive Is Costco for Value Investors?

Costco stock has gained 15.9% year to date compared with the industry’s rise of 11.6%. A sneak peek into key retail peers' performance reveals that shares of Dollar General have fallen 21.2% during the said time frame, while Ross Stores and Target have climbed 19.1% and 21.2%, respectively.





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But has the rally left the Costco stock too expensive from a value-investing standpoint?



The stock is trading at a significant premium to its peers. Costco's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 45.93, higher than the industry’s ratio of 32.36 and the S&P 500's 22.16. Costco is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.54), Ross Stores (28.54) and Dollar General (14.00).





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While the elevated valuation may limit upside for traditional value investors seeking inexpensive stocks, Costco’s premium reflects its consistent execution, resilient membership-driven business model and strong long-term growth profile. The key question for investors is whether the company’s operational strength and stability justify paying a higher multiple in the current environment.

How Consensus Estimates Stack Up for Costco

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 8.9% and 13%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.6% rise in sales and 10.2% growth in earnings.





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How to Play Costco: Buy, Hold or Sell?

Given Costco’s strong sales momentum, loyal membership base, resilient traffic trends and long-term growth drivers, the company remains a high-quality retail name with solid fundamentals. However, the stock’s premium valuation suggests that much of this strength is already reflected in the price. Current investors may consider holding their positions, as Costco’s business model continues to support steady growth, while new investors may be better served waiting for a more attractive entry point before buying.



Costco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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