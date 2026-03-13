Should Investors Buy Costco Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Beat?

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST released its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 5, after the closing bell, drawing fresh attention from investors tracking the retail sector’s performance. Given its stable growth and loyal membership base, Costco has historically weathered economic hiccups better than many competitors. Now that its latest earnings are out, investors are considering whether to increase their stake, hold tight to their current investments or sell shares in response to new data and market trends.

Sneak Peek Into Costco’s Q2 Performance

Shares of Costco have risen 2.1% since its second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings were released. Both revenues and earnings not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year, driven by robust membership growth, resilient traffic, double-digit e-commerce gains and margin expansion. (Read: Costco Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Sales and Membership Growth)



The company's ability to generate strong comparable sales across regions highlights its effective pricing strategy and member loyalty. Comparable sales, excluding gasoline prices and foreign exchange impacts, rose 6.7%. In the United States, comparable sales increased 6.4%, while Canada and Other International markets saw gains of 7.6% and 7.1%, respectively.



Costco ended the quarter with 82.1 million paid members, representing a 4.8% increase from the prior year. Executive memberships, a more profitable category for Costco, increased 9.5% year over year to reach 40.4 million. The company's commitment to value and quality has fostered strong loyalty among members.

How Consensus Estimates Stack Up for Costco Post Q2 Earnings

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal year has moved up by 7 cents to $20.29, while the estimate for the next fiscal year has increased 13 cents to $22.28. These estimates indicate expected year-over-year growth rates of 12.8% and 9.8%, respectively.





Costco’s Winning Formula: Membership and Digital Expansion

Costco’s resilient business model, centered around a membership-based structure, creates a recurring revenue stream while encouraging customers to shop frequently. Members pay an annual fee for access to Costco's warehouses, where they can purchase goods at significant discounts. This model not only ensures a steady inflow of revenues but also creates a sense of exclusivity and value among its members. Membership fee income rose 13.6% year over year in the second quarter, benefiting from strong renewal rates. The renewal rate remained healthy at 92.1% in the United States and Canada and 89.7% worldwide.



The company focuses on offering quality merchandise at prices that are often lower than its competitors and continuously invests in lowering prices for its members when conditions allow. This approach strengthens customer loyalty and encourages repeat visits. Costco’s merchandising strategy also keeps the shopping experience fresh through a curated assortment of products, seasonal offerings, and unique items that attract customers and drive impulse purchases. By combining everyday essentials with compelling offerings, Costco maintains strong consumer engagement.



Costco’s private label brand is another important driver. The Kirkland Signature brand has become widely recognized for delivering premium quality at a lower price compared with national brands. This private label not only reinforces Costco’s reputation for value but also gives the company greater control over sourcing and product quality. As the assortment continues to expand across food, household essentials and general merchandise, Kirkland strengthens Costco’s brand identity and customer loyalty. At the same time, it supports profitability because the company can capture more value within its own supply chain while still offering compelling prices to members. Costco launched roughly 30 new Kirkland items in the second quarter.



The company is also benefiting from strategic investments in digital capabilities and operational efficiency. Costco has been expanding its online platform, improving its mobile app and using technology to personalize product recommendations and streamline the shopping experience. These initiatives complement the warehouse model by allowing customers to shop across multiple channels. Digitally enabled comparable sales surged 22.6% year over year, supported by 32% growth in e-commerce site traffic and 63% growth in app visits. Initiatives such as mobile wallet enhancements, pharmacy pay-ahead, employee pre-scan technology and a pilot of automated pay stations are improving traffic flow and enhancing the member experience.



Costco’s long-term growth outlook remains strong due to its disciplined expansion strategy and global opportunities. The company continues to open new warehouses in attractive markets. During the quarter under discussion, Costco opened four warehouses, including a relocation in the United States, one net new U.S. location and two Canadian business centers. For fiscal 2026, the company expects to open 28 net new warehouses and is targeting 30-plus warehouse openings annually over the longer term to support continued global expansion. This measured expansion approach has led to strong productivity from new locations and sustained growth in membership.

Costco Navigates Competitive Landscape as Peers Scale Up

Costco's impressive sales figures are part of a larger retail picture where competition is intensifying. Rivals like Ross Stores, Inc. ROST, Dollar General Corporation DG and Target Corporation TGT are investing in expanding their product assortments, enhancing supply-chain efficiency, and upgrading in-store and digital experiences to capture greater market share. These retailers are also sharpening their value propositions through competitive pricing, private-label expansion and targeted promotional strategies.



Margins remain a critical area to monitor, with potential concerns stemming from any deleverage in the selling, general and administrative rate. Foreign exchange volatility and potential tariffs on key imports create uncertainty.

Does Costco Tick the Boxes for Value Investing?

Costco stock has rallied 16.6% over the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 11.1%. A sneak peek into key retail peers' performance reveals that shares of Dollar General have risen 2.3% during the said time frame, while Ross Stores and Target have climbed 13.9% and 18.7%, respectively.





The stock is trading at a significant premium to its peers. Costco's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 47.05, higher than the industry’s ratio of 32.98 and the S&P 500's 21.95. Costco is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.46), Ross Stores (28.74) and Dollar General (18.83).





Costco continues to trade at a notable premium to its peers, reflecting investor confidence in its strong brand image, loyal membership base and long-term growth potential.

How to Play Costco Stock: Buy, Hold or Sell?

Costco’s latest quarterly results reinforce the strength of its core business model, built on a loyal membership base, consistent traffic, disciplined pricing and expanding digital capabilities. The company continues to execute well by balancing value for members with operational efficiency while steadily expanding its warehouse footprint and strengthening its private-label portfolio. These factors support a stable long-term growth outlook. However, the stock’s premium valuation suggests that much of this strength is already reflected in the share price. For existing investors, holding the stock appears reasonable, while potential investors may consider waiting for more attractive entry points while keeping Costco on their watchlist.



Costco currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

