Should Investors Buy BLDR as Low Valuation Meets Earnings Pressure?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR trades below several market benchmarks, but the discount comes with falling earnings, reduced guidance and higher leverage. That combination complicates the case for buying the stock solely on valuation.

Investors must decide whether the current price already reflects a housing downturn or whether weaker demand and margins could create further pressure.

BLDR’s Valuation Offers a Potential Entry Point

BLDR trades at 14.4X forward 12-month earnings, below the Zacks sub-industry’s 18.7X, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s 24X and the S&P 500’s 20.6X. The discount could create upside if residential construction and profitability normalize.

The stock’s forward price-to-sales multiple of 0.5X is below its five-year median of 0.8X. Its trailing enterprise-value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.7X, however, remains above the five-year median of 7.4X. The shares, therefore, look inexpensive on some measures, but not all.

Builders FirstSource Earnings Remain Under Strain

Second-quarter adjusted earnings declined 50.8% year over year to $1.17 per share. Adjusted EBITDA fell 34.9% to $329.3 million as lower gross profit and reduced operating leverage weighed on results.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Management cut its 2026 net sales forecast to $14-$14.8 billion from $14.6-$15.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced to $1-$1.2 billion from $1.1-$1.5 billion, indicating that weaker volumes and margins may persist before housing activity recovers.

BLDR’s Balance Sheet Raises the Stakes

Net debt reached $4.6 billion at June 30, 2026, while net debt to trailing adjusted EBITDA increased to 3.6 times from 2.3 times a year earlier. The increase reflects weaker trailing earnings, but it also raises the importance of steady cash generation.

Liquidity of about $1.6 billion provides flexibility, and Builders FirstSource expects $400-$500 million of free cash flow in 2026. Still, higher leverage may limit repurchases and make a return to the company’s long-term leverage range more dependent on an EBITDA rebound.

Builders FirstSource Has Long-Term Advantages

The company’s national footprint, manufactured components and installation services can help protect customer relationships. Acquisitions and digital tools may also improve cross-selling and operating efficiency when residential construction stabilizes.

Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP manages the purchase, delivery and installation of insulation and complementary products for residential and commercial builders. UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI supplies construction, retail and industrial packaging markets. Their different business mixes show how installation breadth and end-market diversification can shape performance across a weak building cycle.

Builders FirstSource is also resizing operations. It consolidated 36 facilities in 2026 while maintaining an on-time and in-full delivery rate above 90%, and it expects $50-$70 million of productivity savings for the year.

BLDR’s Ratings Support a Wait-and-See View

BLDR’s valuation discount creates potential upside if housing demand and profitability recover. Yet falling estimates, margin pressure and higher leverage provide little evidence that the downturn has ended, making patience more defensible than an immediate purchase.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), reflecting unfavorable earnings estimate revisions and weak near-term prospects. The Value Score of B supports the relative valuation case, but the Growth Score of D and VGM Score of D indicate that the discount is not matched by favorable growth characteristics or broad style strength. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Style Scores work best alongside the Zacks Rank. A strong valuation grade cannot by itself neutralize a poor rank tied to declining estimates, supporting a wait-and-see view until earnings expectations or operating trends stabilize.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.