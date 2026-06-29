Should Investors Bet on BlackBerry's Increasing QNX Momentum?

BlackBerry Limited BB transformation is increasingly being driven by QNX, whose expanding presence in software-defined vehicles and embedded systems is creating a longer runway for growth. While BlackBerry still faces execution risks and its valuation already reflects much of the recent optimism, improving fundamentals are changing how investors evaluate the company.

BB Builds on QNX Momentum

QNX has clearly become BlackBerry's primary growth engine.

During the fiscal first quarter of 2027, QNX generated approximately $72 million in revenue, increasing 26% year over year while delivering another Rule of 40 quarter through a combination of strong revenue growth and profitability.



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One of the quarter's most encouraging developments was the development license revenue reaching its highest level in eight quarters. Because development licenses are typically purchased years before vehicles enter production, they serve as an early indicator of future royalty revenue and expanding customer adoption.

Software-defined vehicles remain the largest opportunity, with automakers requiring increasingly sophisticated operating systems capable of supporting centralized computing architectures and multiple safety-critical domains. BlackBerry continues to secure new automotive design wins across advanced driver assistance systems, cockpit platforms and commercial vehicles while expanding deployments of its latest SDP 8 platform.

Growth is also broadening beyond automotive through the General Embedded Markets (GEM) business. Robotics, industrial automation, medical devices and semiconductor equipment all represent attractive expansion opportunities where deterministic, safety-certified operating systems are increasingly required.

Management also views Physical AI as an emerging long-term catalyst. As intelligent machines become more autonomous, demand for highly reliable, safety-certified software platforms should increase, positioning QNX to benefit from applications extending well beyond automobiles.

BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus

BlackBerry Limited price-consensus-chart | BlackBerry Limited Quote

Another potential growth driver is Alloy Core, a platform designed to simplify software-defined vehicle development. Rather than supplying only the operating system, Alloy Core could significantly increase software content per vehicle, expand average selling prices and generate larger future royalty streams if customer adoption continues.

Strategic partnerships with NVIDIA NVDA, Qualcomm QCOM and Arm further strengthen BlackBerry's ecosystem by positioning QNX alongside many of the industry's leading silicon providers. These relationships could help accelerate adoption across automotive and broader embedded computing markets.

BlackBerry Raises Financial Expectations

BlackBerry's improving execution has prompted management to raise its fiscal 2027 outlook.

Following stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, management increased full-year revenue guidance to a range of $594 million to $621 million from the prior outlook of $584 million to $611 million. The improved forecast reflects stronger expectations for both QNX and Licensing.

First-quarter results demonstrated growing operating leverage across the business. Revenue climbed to approximately $153 million, above management's guidance range, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled year over year to roughly $36 million. Gross margin expanded to approximately 79%, and the company generated positive operating cash flow of roughly $5 million during what management described as a seasonally weaker quarter.

BlackBerry also expects operating cash flow to improve significantly during fiscal 2027, with management forecasting approximately $100 million for the full year. Continued margin expansion, improving profitability and stronger cash generation suggest the company's restructuring efforts are increasingly translating into sustainable financial performance.

How BB Ratings Reflect the Current Setup

BlackBerry currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting improving earnings expectations and favorable near-term fundamentals. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock also has a Growth Score of A, consistent with accelerating revenue growth, expanding margins and improving cash generation. However, BlackBerry's Value Score of F and Momentum Score of F indicate that shares appear relatively expensive following their strong rally and have weaker characteristics under those investment styles. Combined, these produce a VGM Score of D.

Taken together, these ratings present a balanced investment picture. The improving business outlook supports the positive Zacks Rank, particularly as QNX continues expanding into software-defined vehicles and embedded markets. At the same time, weaker Value and Momentum Scores suggest much of the recent operational improvement may already be reflected in the share price.

For investors, the investment thesis increasingly depends on BlackBerry's ability to convert its expanding QNX pipeline into sustained revenue growth and higher long-term cash generation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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