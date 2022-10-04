Should Investors Be Worried About the Outlook for Q4?

Not many investors will be sad to see the back of Q3. It was not a good three months for stocks, with the three major indices posting losses for the quarter. Even the theory touted by some in the summer that the selloff was really about correcting the exaggerated gains in growth stocks last year was debunked, as both the Dow (-6.2%) did worse than the growth-oriented Nasdaq-100 (-4.4%). Following a bad Q2, that took losses on the year so far to 32.4% for the Nasdaq-100, 23.9% for the S&P 500, and 19.7% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Nor was there any relief for bond investors. Rates rose through the quarter, meaning bond prices dropped, and at historic rates. The U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is now down 14.6% year-to-date which, in the massive and usually slow-moving bond market, is a huge drop. For comparison, up until 2022, the worst year for bonds since the mid-1970s was around -3%. That meant that “diversification” didn’t help either. So far this year, the 60/40 stocks-to-bonds ratio portfolio that is supposed to protect investors from volatility has only done marginally better a simple S&P index fund would have.

At this point, investors will be asking if they can expect any relief now that the ugly third quarter is out of the way. Unfortunately, probably not.

Optimists will point to the fact that Q4 started with a bang. Stocks were up significantly yesterday, and futures are indicating a higher opening today as I write this, but we don’t have to look back further than last quarter to see that a good start is no indicator of what is to come. Stocks began Q3 with a strong-looking rally, only to post big losses on the quarter overall. The S&P 500 rose around 14% in July and the first week of September but gave all of that and more back in the last couple of months of the quarter. Clearly there was optimism and maybe some technical buying based on the calendar change, but it didn’t last.

What we found out last quarter is that optimism isn’t enough. Fundamentals matter, and with inflation proving sticky and the Fed continuing to raise rates, the fundamentals for stocks are, quite simply, bad. The most powerful institution in global finance is actively trying to slow the economy and until that changes or the Fed signals a change coming soon, any rally will be destined to be short-lived.

There is no sign of a change right now. Jay Powell has said repeatedly that he will keep raising rates and the Fed is now suggesting that the endpoint will come at 4.6%.

That 4.6% is very exact and doesn’t really sound too bad from here. Presumably the idea of a recognized endpoint for rate hikes and our relative proximity to the named level are what is giving the market hope right now. However, those of us who lived and traded through the 1980s have a different take. The Fed says now that they are targeting a 4.6% terminal rate, but if history is our guide, that is way off.

Remember, this is the Fed that told us that inflation was “transitory” and not that long ago, was forecasting interest rates around 1.5-2.0% for this year, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they changed their mind. They are allowed -- required, even -- to change their minds based on data. In inflationary times past, data didn't show inflation reducing until interest rates got to at least the rate of inflation. If that is the case this time, rates will keep rising way past 4.6%, and real economic pain will be felt before data indicates it is time to change policy.

Some may believe, based on the first few days of this quarter, that we can sustain this hopeful start and that this time will be different with rate hikes ending earlier than in previous battles with inflation. It could turn out that way, but until there is some evidence to the contrary, the most likely scenario is that this inflation fight ends the same way as all the others in history. That means more rate hikes and more negative GDP growth and that, unfortunately, means lower stock prices.

