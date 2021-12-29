Should Investors Be Worried About COVID in 2022?

I am not a doctor, and I am certainly not an infectious disease specialist, so I cannot make any kind of informed prediction of what the next year will bring when it comes to the coronavirus spread, continuing mutation and severity. I am, though, someone with a lifetime of dealing room and trading experience, along with a decade or so of writing about financial markets. As such, I do feel qualified to give an opinion on what the virus could mean for stocks in 2022. In that specific sense, the pandemic is unlikely to be a big factor. There will be some worry and concern about its impact, obviously, and there is one scenario where it could cause lasting problems, but on the whole, 2022 looks like it will be a repeat of 2021, with scary headlines that cause temporary selloffs but no lasting negative reaction to coronavirus’ persistence.

In the stock market, 2021 has been a year that can be best described in one word: resilient. We have seen two mutant variants cause surges in coronavirus cases, the highest inflation rate in decades and reductions in liquidity through the dialing back of both monetary and fiscal largesse. And yet, here we are, close to record highs in all of the major indices. The reason for that is simple. Profit levels are the principal fundamental driver of equity prices, and despite all of the above, companies around the world, particularly here in the U.S., have been able to increase profits considerably. It is logical then that as we look forward to 2022 and consider risks to this remarkable run of strength in stocks, we should focus on things that will impact profits rather than more generalized threats to economic growth.

That is why, the coronavirus is not too much of a danger over the next twelve months when it comes to stock prices. Even as delta and now omicron have spread rapidly, companies have learned to deal with the “new normal.” Certain industries such as aviation, hotels and cruise lines will see their full return delayed with every wave, but industries that survived the complete lockdowns of the spring of 2020 and have thrived since, have worked out ways to deal with both a fully-fledged and lingering global pandemic, while continuing to grow their bottom lines.

On aggregate therefore, even if other variants emerge, the stock market can continue to do what it has done this year.

Complete lockdowns would change the picture, of course, but it doesn’t seem like that’s coming. In fact, even with omicron and delta both causing problems right now, the CDC halved the recommended quarantine period, a decision that has been enthusiastically endorsed by businesses such as the NFL and airlines. We are, it seems, moving in the opposite direction, attempting to minimize disruption and grow profits despite the surge in COVID-19 cases.

That hints at a resigned, somewhat cynical view that we can deal with surges when serious consequences will be concentrated among those who have chosen to leave themselves vulnerable by remaining unvaccinated and should focus on corporate profit growth above all else. There is no desire to punish us all for the decisions of some. Unless or until there is a strain of coronavirus that has serious consequences even for the vaccinated, that attitude will probably prevail.

So, while it looks almost certain that the virus will still be with us next year, and even with new strains emerging at various times and creating headlines, its progress is unlikely to be a major and lasting factor on stocks. There are other threats to profit growth, such as inflation, the resulting rate hikes and a possible ratcheting up of geopolitical tensions with both Russia and China making territorial claims. Any one of these or something completely unforeseen could cause a big retracement next year.

However, from a market perspective, as long as it doesn’t become a major threat to the vaccinated, the virus doesn’t look like it will be a major influence on corporate profitability and therefore on the stock market in 2022.

Do you want more Articles and analysis like this? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one, long-time underperforming sector that is bouncing fast. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.