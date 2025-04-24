March 2025 was a difficult month for stocks. April has been very volatile for the stock market, partly in response to tariff news. The market saw some very large intraday swings. But a warmer Spring may be coming. So, should investors be optimistic? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to hopefully share some optimism.

1. Is it time to ‘buy the dip’? If so, Will the ‘buy the dip’ crowd get stocks moving up, once again?

2. Besides tariff news, what else is contributing to all of this market volatility, or is it just all of the uncertainty?

3. Is the stock market in a correction or is this a bear market?

4. What fundamentals is the U.S. stock market pricing in here?

5. So is there anything for investors to be optimistic about in stocks going forward? Is all the bad news priced in?

6. Near term, which sectors or industries should investors be optimistic about, especially because of tariffs?

7. It seems like we saw a brief calm in the market. Has tariff turmoil passed its peak? Is the market’s next move higher?

8. The Q1 earnings season is underway, albeit in its early stages. Any optimism there? Is it too soon for tariffs to impact those corporate results?

9. Strong Buy stocks you’re looking at include ASML Holding ASML, HSBC HSBC and Deutsche Telekom DTEGY.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on stocks and investor optimism.

With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.