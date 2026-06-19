Should Investors Be Nervous Live Oak Bancshares' CEO Sold 20,000 Shares?

Key Points

Chairman and CEO "Chip" Mahan sold 20,000 shares for a total value of ~$769,000, based on a weighted average price of $38.46 per share across June 10–11, 2026.

All shares transacted were held indirectly via family trusts and related entities.

Mahan retains 6,274,875 shares of common stock after the sale, held indirectly.

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The CEO of Live Oak Bancshares recently sold 20,000 shares for $769,000. What does this mean for investors?

James S. “Chip” Mahan III, Chief Executive Officer of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB), reported the indirect sale of 20,000 shares of Common Stock for a total consideration of approximately $769,000 across multiple open-market transactions on June 10 and June 11, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 20,000 Transaction value $769,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 6,274,875 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($38.46).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Mahan's historical trading activity?

This 20,000-share sale is consistent with Mahan's typical trade size, matching the most frequent sell increments observed in prior filings.

This 20,000-share sale is consistent with Mahan's typical trade size, matching the most frequent sell increments observed in prior filings. What is the impact on overall insider ownership and structure?

Direct holdings remain at zero, while indirect Common Stock holdings now stand at 6,274,875 shares, maintaining substantial beneficial ownership across share classes.

Direct holdings remain at zero, while indirect Common Stock holdings now stand at 6,274,875 shares, maintaining substantial beneficial ownership across share classes. Were any derivative securities or direct interests involved in this transaction?

No derivative securities or direct share interests were included in this transaction; all activity was executed through indirect vehicles, primarily family trusts and related entities.

No derivative securities or direct share interests were included in this transaction; all activity was executed through indirect vehicles, primarily family trusts and related entities. Does this sale signal a change in trading cadence or intent?

The cadence and tranche size closely mirror Mahan's regular patterns over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/18/26) $38.26 Market capitalization $1.76 billion Revenue (TTM) $521 million Net income (TTM) $121.05 million

Company snapshot

Offers a full suite of commercial banking products, including deposit accounts and specialized lending solutions, such as commercial, real estate, and development loans.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities and fee-based services, including loan securitization, settlement, and investment advisory.

Serves small businesses, professionals, and high-net-worth individuals across North Carolina and the United States.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a regional banking institution with a national reach, leveraging a diversified product offering and technology-driven operations. The company offers a comprehensive array of commercial banking solutions to individuals, small enterprises, and professionals, with a focus on deposit accounts and specialized lending. Live Oak provides specialized services, including settlement, accounting, and securitization for government-backed loans, as well as investment advisory services to funds focused on financial technology companies.

What this transaction means for investors

Live Oak Bancshares Chairman and CEO “Chip” Mahan has been a steady seller of LOB shares, having made 14 other sales since December, prior to this latest.

Now, there are multiple reasons an insider may sell. They could be bearish on the business prospects, true, but they may also need to pay large expenses or meet a tax bill, or simply have a desire to diversify. Not all those reasons mean an investor should be bearish on a business.

Yet investors should carefully weigh Mahan’s selling. The sales come as LOB is still roughly half its value from five years ago, and in 2026, LOB has seen an almost 12% gain in the market, even while experiencing some volatility. Such steady selling by the top executive is concerning. Remember, Mahan also gets paid a salary from Live Oak that amounts to nearly $1 million in base salary, bonuses, and benefits.

In short, Mahan’s sales are not a red alert signaling other shareholders to bail. But selling into the rebound in shares after years of headwinds is a concern, especially when done by the chairman and CEO. Investors need to weigh what is, on balance, a negative signal alongside other data when evaluating Live Oak Bancshares stock.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Live Oak Bancshares. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.