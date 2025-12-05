Should Investors Be Concerned After G2 Investment Partners Unloaded $10 Million of Life360 Stock?

Key Points

New York City-based G2 Investment Partners Management sold 191,414 shares of Life360, an estimated $10.45 million net position change.

The transaction represented 3.26% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 49,715 shares valued at $5.28 million.

Life360 now accounts for 1.07% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to a Nov. 14, 2025, SEC filing, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold 191,414 shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) in the third quarter.

The transaction resulted in a net position change of approximately $10.45 million.

After the trade, the fund held 49,715 shares worth $5.28 million, reducing the position to 1.07% of its $494.77 million reportable U.S. equity holdings.

What else to know

G2 Investment Partners trimmed its Life360 position, which now sits well outside the firm's top five positions.

Top five holdings after the filing:

Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) : $29 million (6% of AUM)

: $29 million (6% of AUM) Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) : $22 million (4.5% of AUM)

: $22 million (4.5% of AUM) Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) : $21 million (4.3% of AUM)

: $21 million (4.3% of AUM) Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) : $19.9 million (4.1% of AUM)

: $19.9 million (4.1% of AUM) Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) : $19.3 million (4% of AUM)

As of Dec. 4, 2025, Life360 shares were priced at $75.52, up 52% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 39 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $6.15 billion Revenue (TTM) $459.03 million Net Income (TTM) $29.68 million Price (as of market close 2025-12-4) $75.52

Company Snapshot

Life360:

Offers a suite of location-based services and hardware devices, including the Life360 mobile application, Tile tracking devices, and Jiobit wearable location devices.

Operates a freemium business model with free and subscription-based premium services, generating revenue from app subscriptions, device sales, and value-added safety features.

Targets families, individuals, and caregivers seeking personal, pet, and asset tracking solutions, primarily in North America but with a growing international presence.

Life360, Inc. is a technology company specializing in connected safety and location tracking solutions for people, pets, and valuables.

The company leverages a freemium platform and hardware ecosystem to drive recurring revenue and expand its user base across multiple demographics.

Its competitive advantage lies in its integrated approach to digital and physical safety, supported by a scalable subscription model and international market reach.

Foolish take

G2 Investment Partners' large sale of Life360 may seem alarming to investors, but it is worth noting the stock's incredible run recently.

After the firm purchased 155,000 shares of Life360 in the second quarter at around $65 per share, the stock rocketed above $100 just one quarter later.

In this sense, it seems like G2 is merely taking some profits from a quick rebound in the stock's price while rebalancing its portfolio. Furthermore, Life360 currently trades at 109 times forward earnings, so it may have become too expensive for the firm to justify holding a large position in.

Valuation aside, there is a lot to like about Life360 stock.

Its location-based services are highly valued by customers, as evidenced by consistently high Net Promoter Scores and top app rankings. It remains one of the most popular (and most frequently interacted with) lifestyle apps on smartphones.

Now building out its advertising and pet GPS offerings while expanding into new markets, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, Life360's growth story is still in its early chapters.

Monthly active users grew 19%, sales increased 34%, and profitability continued expanding in the company's latest quarter, so I'm not betting against the stock.

That said, I'd only consider buying the stock in small batches over time at this valuation, so I understand G2's decision to reduce its exposure to the loftily valued company.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers disclosing their U.S. equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Reportable Assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as the SEC's 13F report.

Net Position Change: The difference in the value of a fund's holdings in a security after buying or selling shares.

Freemium Business Model: A strategy offering basic services for free while charging for premium features or upgrades.

Premium Services: Paid upgrades or enhanced features offered in addition to a company's free product or service.

Top Five Holdings: The five largest investments in a fund's portfolio, usually by market value.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a benchmark index or comparable investment.

Subscription Model: A business approach where customers pay recurring fees for ongoing access to products or services.

TTM: The 12 months ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Life360. The Motley Fool recommends Pagaya Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.