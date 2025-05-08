Should Investors Be Concerned About Berkshire Hathaway's Record $348 Billion Cash Position and Third Consecutive Quarter of No Stock Buybacks?

On May 3, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) reported its first-quarter 2025 results and hosted its annual shareholder meeting in Omaha.

One of the standouts from the earnings release was Berkshire's position in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term Treasury bills, which increased by 84% over the past year from $188.99 billion as of March 31, 2024, to a whopping $347.68 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Yet even with all that cash, Berkshire elected not to repurchase its own stock. It marked the third consecutive quarter Berkshire didn't buy back its stock -- which is out of the ordinary considering Berkshire had been on a 24-quarter streak of buybacks prior to the recent dry spell.

Here's what the treasure trove of cash and lack of buybacks signal, and if Berkshire is still an excellent value stock to buy now.

Building up cash

Buffett has a track record for making occasional blockbuster moves and then doing very little for multiple years. The strategy involves deploying significant capital toward top ideas rather than acting on impulse.

Most of Berkshire's largest stock holdings were acquired fairly quickly and then held over time. Similarly, the success of controlled assets like Berkshire's insurance businesses is a testament to developing these businesses over the long term, not constant wheeling and dealing.

If there were ever a time for Berkshire to build up its cash position, it would be now.

The S&P 500 is coming off back-to-back years of over 20% gains in 2023 and 2024 -- which Berkshire benefited from through its holdings in public securities and the growth of its controlled assets.

Furthermore, interest rates are relatively high, which provides an added incentive to hold risk-free assets like Treasury bills.

Given these factors, it makes sense why Berkshire would build up its cash position, but that still doesn't explain why it wouldn't repurchase stock.

Berkshire's valuation is more expensive

The price-to-book ratio, also known as book value, is a better financial metric for valuing Berkshire than price-to-earnings or price-to-free cash flow because Berkshire operates as a conglomerate where net income can swing wildly from year to year based on changes to operating earnings and the value of its businesses.

Buffett has long used buybacks as a way to return capital to shareholders. Berkshire famously doesn't pay a dividend because Buffett feels that buybacks are a better use of capital than the one-time benefits of dividends, and he's been absolutely correct, given the long-term appreciation of Berkshire's stock price.

In Berkshire's quarterly earnings reports, there's a note that "Berkshire's common stock repurchase program permits Berkshire to repurchase its shares any time that Warren Buffett, Berkshire's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, believes that the repurchase price is below Berkshire's intrinsic value, conservatively determined." And that "repurchases will not be made if they would reduce the value of Berkshire's consolidated cash, cash equivalents and U.S. Treasury bill holdings below $30 billion."

Since Berkshire's cash equivalents and U.S. Treasury bill holdings are over 11 times the $30 billion threshold, the holdup must be due to Berkshire's intrinsic value being above what Buffett would like.

Historically, Buffett has given the green light for buybacks when Berkshire's book value falls below 1.1, which was later upped to 1.2 times book value. But the guidelines have been flexible in recent years because Berkshire was buying back stock before the recent pause at higher price-to-book levels.

Berkshire's book value has soared because its market cap has grown at a faster rate than the value of its assets. Or, put another way, the stock price has been going up not because of massive gains in public equities Berkshire holds, but because investors are putting a premium price on its controlled assets and cash position.

Berkshire is viewed as a safe stock amid tariff turmoil and market uncertainty because of its operational excellence and industry-leading performance across key economic sectors. Many of Berkshire's controlled assets, like the insurance businesses, are U.S.-focused, insulating them from geopolitical and trade tensions.

It's also worth mentioning that, during the annual meeting, Buffett discussed the 1% excise tax imposed on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies as another reason why buybacks aren't as attractive right now.

Buying Berkshire for the right reasons

The simplest reason to own Berkshire Hathaway stock over the long term is a belief in its capital allocation strategy and risk management. Berkshire stock isn't as cheap as it used to be, but just because Berkshire isn't buying back its stock doesn't mean individual investors should run for the exits. Berkshire is simply doing what it feels is best to maximize operating earnings and protect savings that investors have entrusted it to manage.

All told, Berkshire isn't a screaming buy, but it's a perfectly fine stock to buy and hold for long-term investors looking for a company they can count on no matter what the economy is doing.

Daniel Foelber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.