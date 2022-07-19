Should Investors Avoid Snap Before Earnings?

In this video, I will be talking about Snap (NYSE: SNAP). The company will report earnings on Thursday after the market closes. Social media and ad tech companies will go up or down depending on what Snap reports. The likes of Pinterest, Meta Platforms, Roku, and The Trade Desk will most likely fall if Snap reports a miss and a below-par outlook.

Snap already warned investors it would report revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization below the low end of its guidance for the quarter, which has sent the above-mentioned stocks crashing down.

For the full insights, do watch the video

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 18, 2022. The video was published on July 19, 2022.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc., Pinterest, Roku, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc., Pinterest, Roku, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

