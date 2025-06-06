Should Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) was launched on 10/01/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $771.16 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.

Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.19%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 25.40% of the portfolio. Energy and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) accounts for about 5.19% of total assets, followed by Us Bancorp (USB) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY).

The top 10 holdings account for about 47.92% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RDIV seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Ultra Dividend Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology that starts with the S&P 900 Index, subject to a maximum 5% per company weighting.

The ETF has lost about -1.75% so far this year and is up about 7.04% in the last one year (as of 06/06/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $42.44 and $52.79.

The ETF has a beta of 0.92 and standard deviation of 19% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 62 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RDIV is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $68.29 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $133.45 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

