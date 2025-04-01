Should Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/01/2013.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $794.29 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.

While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.02%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 20.90% of the portfolio. Energy and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Philip Morris International Inc (PM) accounts for about 6.21% of total assets, followed by Cvs Health Corp (CVS) and Best Buy Co Inc (BBY).

The top 10 holdings account for about 49.37% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RDIV seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Ultra Dividend Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology that starts with the S&P 900 Index, subject to a maximum 5% per company weighting.

The ETF has added roughly 2.21% so far this year and it's up approximately 10.81% in the last one year (as of 04/01/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $42.68 and $52.79.

The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 17.93% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 62 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RDIV is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $70.83 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $133.52 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

