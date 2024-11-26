Should Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/01/2013.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $872.86 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.51%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 23.90% of the portfolio. Utilities and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) accounts for about 5.24% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp (CVX) and Us Bancorp (USB).

The top 10 holdings account for about 48.96% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RDIV seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Ultra Dividend Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology that starts with the S&P 900 Index, subject to a maximum 5% per company weighting.

The ETF has gained about 23.98% so far this year and was up about 39.83% in the last one year (as of 11/26/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $39.01 and $52.73.

The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 18.06% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 61 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RDIV is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $67.53 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $133.95 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

