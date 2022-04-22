Should Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) was launched on 10/01/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $812.16 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.05%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Utilities sector--about 35.30% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) accounts for about 5.44% of total assets, followed by Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) and Southern Co/the (SO).

The top 10 holdings account for about 43.97% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RDIV seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Ultra Dividend Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology that starts with the S&P 900 Index, subject to a maximum 5% per company weighting.

The ETF has added roughly 7.50% so far this year and was up about 14.45% in the last one year (as of 04/22/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $38.45 and $45.48.

The ETF has a beta of 1.22 and standard deviation of 31.41% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 61 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RDIV is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $57.23 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $103.62 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

